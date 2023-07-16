Hypnotic: An entertaining but flawed mystery with good performances

Release Date: 12/06/2023

Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck), a police detective, was present at the scene when his daughter was kidnapped. He has been forced to live with the guilt of not being able to save her, and this has destroyed his marriage. Years later, he is once again thrust into the middle of a case that has an uncanny relation to the disappearance of his daughter. A mysterious man known only as Lev Dellrayne (William Fichtner) pulls off a series of high-profile heists using a tool that proves difficult for law enforcement to comprehend: hypnotism. Now, it is up to Danny and his partner Nick to solve the case at hand and establish any connection between this case and the abduction of Danny’s daughter, potentially leading to her rescue.

Robert Rodriguez is one of the most fascinating directors working today, but he has somehow not fully realized his potential in recent films. Despite delivering impressive works like the “Desperado” series, “From Dusk till Dawn,” “Sin City, “and “Alita: Battle Angel,” which showcase his immense talent for visual storytelling, action choreography, and editing, he has not consistently risen above certain limitations in his films. Some of these limitations include a perpetual silliness that may not appeal to or leave a significant impact on the audience and invariably diminishes the seriousness of his stories.

His films have generally been pure entertainment, and while that is not a bad thing, “Hypnotic” attempts to be more than just entertainment. After a long time in his career, Rodriguez tries to create a more serious film with genuine stakes and emotional and psychological repercussions for the characters, and to some extent, he succeeds. However, “Hypnotic” may not be a film that leaves a profound impact or keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout. Nonetheless, it manages to remain constantly engaging and intriguing, featuring good performances from the ensemble cast and showcasing Rodriguez’s trademark style of storytelling.

“Hypnotic” presents an intriguing story that keeps its cards close to the chest until the very end. The screenplay cleverly sprinkles clues throughout, inviting the audience to decipher them, but the ultimate direction of the plot remains difficult to predict. However, when the final revelation is unveiled, the story can feel somewhat underwhelming. One concern is that the antagonists that Danny faces are portrayed as incredibly smart and resourceful initially, but towards the end, they appear hapless and few in number. This shift can be surprising, frustrating and underwhelming, especially when these formidable adversaries are taken out with minimal effort.

The principal antagonist, played by William Fichtner, is also diminished from the threatening presence the story initially builds him up to be. This can be disappointing as the film fails to fully capitalize on the potential of his character. While the basis of the story and the motivations of the characters are explained in the end, there are still numerous unanswered questions, which could be a sticking point for many viewers seeking a more complete and satisfying resolution.

Ben Affleck and Alice Braga deliver commendable performances in “Hypnotic.” In fact, their acting exceeds what the nature of the story might typically demand. Affleck particularly stands out, effectively portraying a man torn apart by the tragic loss of his daughter, for whom he feels responsible for not being able to save. As the story unfolds, his performance conveys a sense of frustration and intense tension as he tries to recover his daughter while preventing the antagonist from obtaining a dangerous device that could bring about catastrophic consequences for the world. Affleck skillfully showcases a range of emotions and internal conflicts, making his character feel authentic, vulnerable, yet resourceful and driven at the same time. His portrayal brings depth and humanity to the role, making the audience emotionally invested in his journey to establish a connection between the antagonist and his daughter’s disappearance, with the hope of finding her through that link.

Alice Braga’s portrayal of her character in “Hypnotic” is impressive and multifaceted, making her role more complex than Ben Affleck’s. Throughout the film, her character goes through at least three distinct transformations in mannerisms and motivations, and Braga handles each of these with commanding ease. Her ability to embody these different aspects of her character not only enhances the story’s suspension of disbelief but also adds a sense of realism and impact to the narrative. Her interactions with Ben Affleck feel genuine and organic, serving as a central source of intrigue in the story. Braga’s performance significantly contributes to the film’s partial success, and her character’s role is vital in keeping the audience engaged.

On the other hand, William Fichtner delivers a great performance as Lev Dellrayne, who is initially presented as a terrifying man with the power to control others. However, as the film progresses, the writing for his character takes a downturn, reducing him to a caricature-like, wannabe villain. This shift undermines the initial impact of his character and makes his eventual defeat by the protagonist feel less satisfying, draining some of the excitement and honour from the hero’s triumph over the antagonist.

“Hypnotic” manages to keep the audience intrigued throughout its 90-minute duration, thanks to its engaging story with enough twists and turns. The characters are taken seriously, and the sense of danger and vulnerability of major characters adds to the tension. The initial portrayal of the villain as a formidable force creates thrill and suspense in the narrative. The hero’s motivations for going after the villain go beyond just fulfilling his duty, and the emotional depth of the primary characters allows the audience to connect with them easily, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

However, despite these positive aspects, the film falls short in its underwhelming and oversimplified culmination, which should have been better to satisfy the viewers. Additionally, there are unanswered questions that leave the ending less satisfying than it could have been.

Still, the film manages to entertain for at least two-thirds of its runtime, and the audience will remain partially intrigued by it. A few rewrites and a bit more action could have improved the film significantly, elevating it to a better overall experience.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

