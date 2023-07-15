New USD 3 billion loan to help Pakistan's efforts in stabilising its ailing economy: IMF

Islamabad: The IMF has said that the recently approved USD 3 billion loan programme will provide much-needed relief for Pakistan as it would anchor the cash-starved country’s immediate efforts to stabilise its economy and ensure that the current balance of payments needs was fulfilled, a media report said on Friday.
The Washington-based global lender signed a Stand-by Agreement with Pakistan at the end of June to provide the country with a short-term loan for a period of nine months.
The IMF’s executive board formally approved the USD 3 billion bailout programme on Wednesday.
The board approved the bailout package for the country for an amount of USD 2.25 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) – reserve funds that the institution credits to the accounts of its member nations, the IMF had said in a statement, adding that this amounts to about USD 3 billion, or 111 per cent of Pakistan’s quota.
The programme was aimed at supporting the government’s economic stabilisation plan and policies, with due protection for the most vulnerable, and providing a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners, the Dawn newspaper quoted IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack as saying.
Earlier, on Thursday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the IMF has transferred USD 1.2 billion to Pakistan.
The remaining USD 1.8 billion would be handed over after two reviews in November and February.
The IMF programme comes as a relief for the debt-trapped nation and has strengthened the rupee and the stock market, the report said.
The Dawn newspaper reported that the country’s business community believed the approval of the nine-month arrangement would end a long-drawn-out period of economic uncertainty and volatility.
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said securing the IMF programme was indispensable at this critical juncture of the country’s economic history.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.
Pakistan had been struggling to arrange enough foreign exchange to satisfy the IMF, which refused to provide the remaining USD 2.5 billion out of a USD 6.5 billion loan programme signed in 2019 and expired on June 30 this year.
Also Read | LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sharp memory recall in old linked with swiftness, better mental health
- Astro-tourism: Chasing eclipses, meteor showers, elusive dark skies from Earth
- India invites US businesses to invest in tourism sector
- New USD 3 billion loan to help Pakistan’s efforts in stabilising its ailing economy: IMF
- Why archaeologists usually rebury their excavations
- India has taken very proactive approach on various G20 priorities: IMF