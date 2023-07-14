Pakistan gets final IMF approval for USD 3 billion loan

Islamabad: In a relief to cash-strapped Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday gave a final nod to a USD 3 billion “stand-by arrangement” for the country to support the government’s efforts to stabilise the ailing economy.
The development came two weeks after the two sides reached a staff-level agreement over the “stand-by arrangement”.
“The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 per cent of quota) to support the authorities’ economic stabilisation programme,” the global lender said in a statement.
Dawn newspaper reported that the approval allows for an immediate disbursement of USD 1.2 billion.
“The remaining amount will be phased over the programme’s duration, subject to two quarterly reviews,” it added.
The global lender said that the programme would focus on the “implementation of the FY24 budget to facilitate Pakistan’s needed fiscal adjustment and ensure debt sustainability”.
The development came after Pakistan received USD 2 billion from Saudi Arabia and USD 1 billion from the UAE as per conditions of the fund.
Pakistan has been struggling to get IMF support for its ailing economy.
It is believed that the new loan will improve the country’s foreign exchange reserve and also open the door to multilateral loan agreements with institutions and countries.
“The approval of Stand-by Agreement of USD 3 billion by the IMF’s Executive Board a little while ago is a major step forward in the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.
“It bolsters Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate- to medium-term economic challenges, giving the next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.
Pakistan had been struggling to arrange enough foreign exchange to satisfy the IMF which refused to provide the remaining USD 2.5 billion out of a USD 6.5 billion loan programme which was signed in 2019 and expired on June 30 this year.
Also Read | How your favourite things can boost your wellbeing
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Petroleum sector playing key role in India’s economic progress: Union min Rameswar Teli
- With Chandrayaan mission, ISRO aims to master soft landing on moon
- Scientists identify paths for reducing air pollution in India
- Pakistan gets final IMF approval for USD 3 billion loan
- Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM
- Meghalaya: CM attends symposium, presents new approach to education