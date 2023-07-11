British Sikh jailed for use of excessive force in UK

London: A 37-year-old British Sikh man has been handed a year’s jail term after he reacted badly and used excessive force in a confrontation with another man while driving in the West Midlands region of England.

Tirminder Singh Lallie got out of his car believing he had been racially abused by the other person and was also hit by a pole by him.

In retaliation, Lallie went on to punch the man repeatedly.

During a recent court hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Lallie admitted “excessive self-defence” and said he had fought back because he thought he was faced with a racist assault.

“It strikes me that both of these incidents came about because you’re an angry man,” District Judge Adrian Lower was quoted in a Birmingham Live’ court report last week.

“At your last place of work, you suffered abuse because of your religion, because of how you look and that had an impact on your mental health and you have been taking medication as a result. This means you react badly to things you perceive are either racist towards you or difficult in terms of going about your day-to-day business,” he said.

The judge noted Lallie’s admission that his reaction to the incident, dating back to August 2021, was “over the top”.

The court heard how the man, who stopped Lallie, believed he was driving too fast and was clutching a pole at the time which he then used to hit his head twice.

Lallie hit the man back before members of the public intervened. The newspaper reports that the victim went to the hospital, where medics glued back together two cuts to his head.

“He should not have done it. He accepts that. He accepts what he did was wrong,” Lallie’s lawyer told the court.

Lallie has been handed a year’s jail term over the violent incident.

