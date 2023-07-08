IMO sets 'by or around 2050' as net zero target for global shipping industry

London: The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) on Friday agreed on a “flexible” net zero target of 2050 actively propagated by the developing nations, with a net zero goal “by or around” that is closer to 2050 and a clause reading “if the national circumstances allow”.
The IMO agreeing on a considerable reduction of the Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) in the global shipping industry, which is at present a major contributor to climate change with one billion tonnes of emission per year, went softer on the strict net zero targets by 2050, which was actively propagated by the developed nations and some of the island nations.
The member states, however, have agreed to the indicative checkpoints of reducing emissions at least by 20 per cent, striving for 30 per cent by 2030, and at least 70 per cent, striving for 80 per cent by 2040.
The civil society organisations, while accusing IMO of failing to align the shipping industry with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, said the level of ambition agreed is far short of what is needed to be sure of keeping the global heating below 1.5C.
The London-based IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations which is responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping and to prevent pollution from ships.
The Maritime Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of IMO has also agreed on a goal to uptake zero GHG emission technologies, fuels and energy sources, “at least 5 per cent, striving for 10 per cent by 2030”.
The resolution for the GHG emission reduction adopted on the concluding day of the 80th Session of MEPC at the IMO headquarters also included a paragraph pressing on the need to pay attention to the plight of seafarers, who are now ill-equipped to handle green fuels, pressing the need to train the workforce.
India is the second largest provider of seafarers in the world.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The IMO has also renamed the financial levy as an “economic measure” and moved it to the basket of measures, despite strong opposition from countries like China and Brazil.
Most of the developing nations had been lobbying for the mid-century target — could be 2051, 2052 or 2053, insisting on not strictly fixing 2050 as the year for achieving net zero.
The shipping industry accounts for almost 3 per cent of global emissions.
Also Read | PM2.5 pollution in India dips by 19 % between 2017 to 2022: Analysis
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Threads: new Twitter rival looks like a shrewd move but Meta lacks credibility
- India joins Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA
- Two authors are suing OpenAI for training ChatGPT with their books. Could they win?
- FSSAI conducting study of aspartame from an Indian perspective: Official
- If AI image generators are so smart, why do they struggle to write and count?
- IMO sets ‘by or around 2050’ as net zero target for global shipping industry