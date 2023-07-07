UK female pilot recreates World War era flight of British Indian spy

London: A female pilot from the UK has used her scholarship towards a special flying mission to recreate the deadly mission behind enemy lines undertaken by British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan during the Second World War.
Fiona Smith, who won the British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA) scholarship in 2021 inviting an aviation enthusiast to carry out a “special mission”, decided to link this to the Special Operations Executive (SOE).
Noor Inayat Khan, a descendant of the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, was an SOE agent who had been air-dropped to a field in Nazi-occupied France to carry out covert intelligence.
“Located somewhere near the town of Angers, I was encouraged to discover there is a decent serviced airfield nearby, and a quick calculation suggested it was within reach of London within the day,” shares Smith.
“My mission was clear to fly from the south of England to Angers, lay a wreath for Noor, and fly back. As it happened, our actual flight has coincided with the 80th year of her leaving England,” she said, of her recent flying mission.
Noor Inayat Khan was born in 1914 in Moscow to an American poet mother and an Indian Sufi teacher father.
When the Second World War began, Noor’s family returned to England and despite her Sufi and pacifist views, she went on to join the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1940 in her determination to fight fascism.
She was flown to France in a Lysander aircraft from a Royal Air Force (RAF) base to a field near Angers in June 1943 and 80 years on, has inspired a female pilot to recreate that journey.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“It is wonderful to learn of Fiona’s tribute flight for Noor Inayat Khan. It is even more special as it took place on the 80th anniversary of Noor’s departure on her dangerous mission. Noor’s story and sacrifice continues to inspire in so many ways,” said Shrabani Basu, the author of Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan’ the biography of the British Indian spy who was awarded the UK’s George Cross and France’s Croix de Guerre bravery medals posthumously.
Noor Inayat Khan never returned from that mission and was executed in Dachau concentration camp in Germany in September 1944.
Also Read | By 2047, India to be world-leading space-faring nation: ISRO chief
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Delimitation exercise in Assam requires wider consensus: Congress
- Teen shot dead in Manipur
- 5 Tripura MLAs suspended from assembly for ‘disrupting’ proceedings
- UK female pilot recreates World War era flight of British Indian spy
- Lai body says B’desh militants entering Mizoram in the guise of refugees
- Meghalaya rewarding communities involved in protecting forest covers: CM