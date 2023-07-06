Fauda Season 4: A thrilling journey through conflict and identity

Release Date: 20/01/2023

‘Fauda Season 4‘ picks up where the 3rd season left off. Doron (Lior Raz) has been living in seclusion since his actions resulted in the deaths of many people, including his own compatriots, over the course of the last three seasons. His team leader, Eli, doesn’t believe he is fit to serve on the team, creating a rift between Doron and the last group of people he has an emotional connection with. Gabi (Itzik Cohen) brings Doron back from seclusion to the wedding party of Nurit (Rona-Lee Shimon) and Sagi (Idan Amedi), desperately trying to bring him back to normalcy. Gabi asks Doron to accompany him to Brussels, where he will meet one of his most important assets deep undercover inside a Hezbollah cell. This cell is planning one of the deadliest attacks against Israel in the nation’s history. Reluctantly, Doron agrees to look after Gabi’s security details.

Fate takes a cruel turn when the asset, Omar, switches sides, and Gabi is kidnapped right under Doron’s nose. Doron is devastated by this tragedy, as Gabi is the closest thing he has left to a father figure. He embarks on a breakneck chase, with his team and the entire Mossad with him, to track down Gabi.

Meanwhile, Gabi endures brutal torture and begins to break, giving away vital information to the Hezbollah cell. This proves to be a shot in the arm for the terrorists, as they now possess everything they need to strike at the heart of Israel.

‘Fauda Season 4’ maintains the same structure and style as the previous three seasons, but the story expands to include a diverse range of characters, dramatic precursors, locations, and individuals from both sides of the conflict. This provides a comprehensive and layered view of the conflict and its profound impact on numerous individuals, many of whom are not inherently bad. The primary plot revolves around the kidnapping of Gabi and the efforts of the Israeli forces to rescue him. Interestingly, Gabi’s captors have connections not only to the Hezbollah cell but also to various other places and motives. This complexity makes it increasingly challenging for the Israeli forces to track them down and bring an end to the conflict.

There are two principal antagonists in the story, both with the intention to subjugate Israel, but their approaches differ starkly. Adel, who remains within Palestine, aims to strike Israel with surprise attacks and weapons, targeting the vulnerable spots. On the other hand, Omar resides precariously in Lebanon after escaping from Brussels with Gabi. He utilises every opportunity to extract valuable information from Gabi, which he then relays to Adel.

Adel, in turn, uses this information to further his mission of inflicting significant damage on Israel. ‘Fauda Season 4’ delves into the complexities of the conflict by presenting a wide array of characters, their motivations, and the interconnectedness of different factions involved in the struggle.

The heart and soul of the series lie in its characters and their interpersonal drama and dialogues. One of the most significant characters in this season is Maya (Ghadir), an Arab woman raised in Israel who is married to a Jew. She works as a trusted and brilliant officer in the Israeli police force. However, her life and career take a drastic turn when the Israeli secret forces use her as a means to retrieve Gabi by involving her with her brother, Omar, who happens to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping. Due to her current situation in a country, she had served faithfully and her deep love for her brother, who is in peril, Maya is compelled to make decisions that she later regrets. The screenplay skillfully portrays the tragedy of this woman caught in the crosshairs of a conflict where her identity is not defined by her actions towards her homeland, but rather by her birth. Maya’s character provides a heart-wrenching catharsis for all those who find themselves caught in the midst of a crisis, unwilling to take sides, yet forced to do so based on their birth.

As the series progresses, Maya becomes tormented to such an extent that she undergoes a complete transformation. At least one member of the Israeli forces begins to understand and sympathize with the actions she chooses, realizing the immense struggle she faces. By the end of the series, Maya’s character embodies the torment and internal conflict experienced by individuals who find themselves torn between loyalties and identity. Her story serves as a poignant exploration of the complexities faced by those who desire peace and unity, yet are thrust into circumstances that push them to their limits. It must be noted that Ghadir essays the character with such heart and conviction that Maya becomes a heartfelt and impactful character that one can relate to and resonate with.

Doron’s character is teetering on the edge of madness. He has witnessed the deaths of everyone he holds dear, with each person passing away in his arms. Adding to his turmoil, his idol has been abducted by those who are likely to kill him once they have finished with him. To make matters worse, the kidnapping occurred under Doron’s watch. At times in the series, it seems as though this person is already dead. Only Doron maintains his belief in his survival, while the rest of the agency stubbornly clings to the notion of his demise. Consequently, his frustration with the current state of affairs reaches an incredibly intense level.

This aspect of Doron’s character is vividly portrayed by Lior Raz. The insanity is palpable in his eyes. His frustration, uncontrollable anger, and fanaticism born out of the conflict become apparent. His impatience to act upon his convictions, to do what he believes is right, becomes unbearable. Lior Raz delivers a nuanced and astonishingly realistic performance, capturing every emotion and feeling of the character. He deserves special recognition for his ability to convey these sentiments and evoke them in the audience through his fantastic portrayal of the character.

Itzik Cohen delivers a powerful performance as Gabi, despite having a shorter essay. In the last few episodes of the series, he brings forth a sense of tragedy and conflict that makes Gabi one of the most heart-wrenching characters in the show. His portrayal is undeniably great, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Loai Nofi and Amir Boutrous, who play the two antagonists, deliver perfect performances in their respective roles. They embody their characters flawlessly, adding depth and intensity to the narrative. Meirav Shirom’s portrayal of Dana, who serves as Gabi’s replacement throughout most of the series, is remarkable. She effectively captures the breathless nature of her character, showcasing her skills wonderfully. Shirom shines in certain scenes where the softer side of Dana’s otherwise ruthless and mechanical personality is revealed.

The action sequences in ‘Fauda’ have consistently been one of its standout features. What has always amazed me is the seamless collaboration between the creators, action choreographers, cinematographers and editors. They work together to craft action set pieces that are intricate, intense, and yet remarkably clear and enjoyable to watch. This characteristic of the action is once again evident in this season, making it not only unbearably tense and thrilling but also highly rewatchable.

The action in the series always stems from heightened drama and conflict, which enhances the overall impact of the action, adding an extra layer of excitement and drama to each scene. The men in the series have been trained and supported by at least two individuals who were part of the Israeli defense forces. This is reflected in their movements and approach to action, instantly elevating the authenticity and realism of the fight sequences. This attention to detail and commitment to realism further contributes to the entertainment value and greatness of the action in the series. The action in ‘Fauda’ remains a standout aspect, seamlessly blending complexity, tension, and realism. The choreography and execution of the action sequences make them not only thrilling but also a testament to the skills and expertise of the creators and performers involved.

‘Fauda Season 4’ continues the intense and character-driven story of the series while expanding it in terms of characters, layout, action, and drama. The series successfully explores the far-reaching impact of the conflict through a range of characters, such as Maya, who is caught between loyalty to Israel and her love for her brother. Doron’s story is also reaching its culmination, as there is only so much a man of his nature can endure. Superb performances by Lior Raz, Ghadir, Itzik Cohen, and others, combined with expertly choreographed action sequences, create a thrilling and emotionally gripping viewing experience that transcends the conventional action-thriller-drama genre. Despite the story being primarily from an Israeli perspective, the creators never outright vilify the Palestinians; instead, they attempt to explore various reasons and angles of the conflict, making ‘Fauda’ one of the most essential watches about the conflict in this era.

Rating 4/5 (4 out of 5 Stars)

The views expressed in this article are that of the reviewer and do not reflect EastMojo’s position

