Sri Lanka receives first tranche of World Bank budget support

Colombo: Sri Lanka has received USD 250 million as the first tranche out of a USD 500 million World Bank budgetary and welfare support, an official statement said on Tuesday, as part of the efforts to revive the bankrupt island nation’s economy.
The World Bank last week announced that they approved USD 700 million in budgetary and welfare support to debt-ridden Sri Lanka, which is going through its worst economic crisis since independence from the British in 1948.
“We are pleased to confirm that the first disbursement of USD 250 million out of USD 500 million for budget support from the World Bank has been received,” Shehan Semasinghe, the state minister of finance, said in a statement.
This was the biggest multilateral funding approved for Sri Lanka since the island nation struck a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in mid-March.
The statement said that about USD 500 million of the funds will be allocated for budgetary support while the remaining USD 200 million will be for welfare support earmarked for those worst hit by the crisis.
“Through a phased approach, the World Bank Group strategy focuses on early economic stabilisation, structural reforms, and protection of the poor and vulnerable,” the World Bank’s country director for Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, said.
When the economic crisis kicked in April 2022, triggering widespread public protests, the World Bank’s assistance allowed the island to end the cooking gas shortages.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in history due to a shortage of foreign exchange reserves. The country’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising energy prices, populist tax cuts and double-digit inflation.
A shortage of medicines, fuel and other essentials also helped to push the cost of living to record highs, triggering nationwide protests which overthrew the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022.”
Also Read | Sri Lanka looks to China for help with debt restructuring
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Rs 31 crore Naliapool railway land up for lease
- Sri Lanka receives first tranche of World Bank budget support
- Kharge meets Mizoram Cong leaders, says state desires change
- IIT Guwahati to launch online BSc course in Data Science, AI on Coursera
- Rapid weight loss may improve advanced fatty liver disease: study
- Bengal politics long entwined with violence: Analysts