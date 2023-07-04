UN chief urges shipping industry to go Carbon neutral by 2050

London: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a strategy to reduce the shipping industry’s emissions to net zero by 2050 as a key meeting of the International Maritime Organisation started here, aiming for a consensus among the 175-member states to critically reduce the carbon emissions in the sector.
In a video message at the start of the Marine Environment Protection Committee‘s 80th session here, Guterres also urged for a science-based targets by 2030 both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels.
“I urge you to leave London having agreed a Greenhouse Gas Strategy that commits the sector to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest,” he said.
The shipping industry accounts for almost 3 per cent of global emissions.
The MEPC’s 80th session is hopeful to reach a consensus among the member states to set out a carbon-neutral goal by 2050 with interim targets aimed at 2030 and 2040.
“This meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee is a chance to steer us towards a clean, prosperous future for the industry and a safer future for humanity,” the UN chief added.
The Inter-sessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse gas emissions from ships, which had its deliberations from June 26 to 30, failed to achieve any significant goals, especially measures to drive the shipping industry to align with the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees celsius.
Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), speaking at the plenary of the session said that if the parties represented at the IMO choose a low-ambition pathway, the ability to meet the Paris agreements will be compromised.
“..three months ago, IPCC’s AR6 and UNFCCC’s Nationally Determined Contributions synthesis report added more clarity and details to the simple truth-this body has to do more on climate change now,” Stiell said.
The IMO is hoping to achieve a path-breaking goal during the key meeting this week, though the talks on a financial levy on the GHG emissions on the industry are yet to make any headway.
The IMO member states have been poles apart with regard to the targets and also with regard to the financial levy, sources said.
Countries like the USA, UK, and Canada are asking for a 37 per cent reduction in GHG by 2023 and a 96 per cent by 2040, to achieve a net zero by 2050, in line with the IPCC trajectory.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The European Union has proposed a 29 per cent cut by 2030 and 83 per cent by 2040.
India is yet to commit to any such targets though India’s official goal for a net zero carbon emission is set for 2070. However, according to an earlier government press statement, India is the only country chosen by IMO to launch a pilot project, Green Voyage, aiming at achieving Green Shipping.
Also Read | ‘Can go on for 75 more years’: India slams delay over UNSC reforms
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland on ‘high alert’ to prevent Manipur-like crisis: DGP
- UN chief urges shipping industry to go Carbon neutral by 2050
- Meghalaya CM takes up CUET issues with education minister
- It’s time to implement UCC, says VP Dhankhar in Guwahati
- Nagaland: Now, Naga Hoho opposes imposition of Uniform Civil Code
- India leading in spirituality, tech and economy, says PM Modi