New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun: PM Modi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a new and glorious journey of the India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond to make the world better, as he wrapped up his four-day State Visit to the US.

Addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community members at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center here on Friday, Modi said the full potential of the partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said the India-US partnership is all about making the world better again in the 21st century.

The two countries have seen convergence on global issues and their growing ties will be a boost for “make in India and make for the world” efforts, he said, referring to a raft of agreements on technology transfer, boosting manufacturing and strengthening the industrial supply chain.

India is the mother of democracy and the US is the champion of modern democracy, and the world is watching the strengthening of ties of two great democracies, the prime minister said.

He said the diaspora will play a big role in helping realise the true potential of the two countries’ ties and this is the right time to invest more and more in India.

“Together we are not just forming policies and agreements. We are shaping lives, dreams and destinies,” he said of the India-US ties.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Both countries are taking strong steps for a better future, he said at the event, which was the last engagement on his busy agenda in the US before leaving for Egypt on a State Visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Lauding the diaspora for its conduct and contribution to the US, he credited them for strengthening bilateral ties and described the relations between the two countries as not only about commerce and trade but emotional as well.

He announced that people of Indian origin will not have to leave the US for H-1B visa renewal, drawing massive applause from people present in the hall and outside listening to him.

IT professionals will benefit greatly from this, he said, adding that a pilot project will begin this year.

This facility may also be extended to L-category visa (intra-company transfer visa) depending on experience, Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Boosting facilities for the diaspora is also a priority for India, Modi said, adding that the country will now open a new consulate in Seattle and two in other cities.

The US is also opening new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, the prime minister said.

“In the last three days, a new and glorious journey of the mutual relationship between India and the US has begun,” Modi said of his visit.

His maiden State visit to the US was marked by his extensive talks with President Joe Biden in the White House on every day of his three-day stay in Washington.

He also became the first Indian leader to have addressed the joint session of the Congress twice.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also addressed young entrepreneurs and met top CEOs.

In his nearly 35-minute address to members of the Indian diaspora, Modi lauded Biden as a seasoned and sorted leader and praised his efforts in taking the ties between the countries to a new high.

“I publicly praise his efforts,” he said.

Noting that General Electric has decided to manufacture fighter plane engines in India, he said it will prove to be a milestone for India’s defence sector.

With this decision, the US will not only share technology but also mutual trust, he said, shining a light on the growing bonhomie between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this context, the prime minister spoke of several leading US companies’ decision to invest in India in a raft of sectors and said this will boost employment, technology and innovation in the country.

As his visit to the US ended, Modi tweeted, “Concluding a very special USA visit, where I got to take part in numerous programmes and interactions aimed at adding momentum to the India-USA friendship. Our nations will keep working together to make our planet a better place for the coming generations.”

In his address, Modi told the community members, “You are filled with pride to see how India’s strength is giving a new direction to the world’s development. India today is among some countries where the economy is growing at such a fast pace. The world is looking at your India”.

Amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’, he said the biggest reason behind India’s progress is its self-confidence.

Hundreds of years of slavery had snatched its self-confidence but the new India has today got it back, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The new India knows its path and direction and has no confusion about its decisions and resolve. It is now turning its potential into performance, Modi said.

He cited massive infrastructure projects going on in the country to assert that India’s new growth story is being written in many tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The investment India is making in its infrastructure has never happened earlier and the digital revolution it has seen is unprecedented, Modi said.

The prime minister said the affection he received during his visit has been wonderful and credited the diaspora’s hard work, conduct and contribution to the US’ development.

Google’s Artificial Intelligence research centre will work on over 100 Indian languages, and it will be of a lot of help to those not conversant with English, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Modi also announced that a Tamil studies chair will be established at the University of Houston with the Indian government’s help and told the audience to be proud of the fact that Tamil is the “world’s oldest language”.

He also expressed his happiness at the US government’s decision to return over 100 antiquities which found a way out of India through illegal means.

He praised the US government for respecting the feelings of India and Indians and said this further strengthens their ties.

Also read | Nurturing inclusivity: What ails the education system in Nagaland?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









