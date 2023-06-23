Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-US talks: Foreign Secy

Washington: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that technology cooperation featured prominently in the discussion between India and the US and described it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the ongoing state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Very clearly, technology, in particular advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes,” he told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.
“Technology featured in talks, not in a limited way but technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains,” he added.
Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the “exceptional warmth and hospitality” US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Modi.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The visit has been extremely rich in form and equally, if not more, rich in substance,” he said, describing the trip as “path-breaking.”
He referred to various deals, including in defence, to highlight the visit’s achievements.
Also Read | Subtle shift in India’s position on Ukraine: US official
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- New power tariff rule: Save up to 20% for usage during ‘solar hours’
- 16-yr-old capable of making decision about sex: Meghalaya HC
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,712
- Manipur: Fresh gunfight reported at Gwaltabi on Imphal-Ukhrul road
- Nepal apex court clears way for implementation of Citizenship Bill
- What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible? An expert explains