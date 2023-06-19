Actress Mary Millben to perform at diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi

Washington: African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare’ and Jana Gana Mana’, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on June 23.
Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.
“I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the U.S.-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today,” said Millben.
Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister’s Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and guests at an invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23.
“I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week,” she said.
“This motto represents the sentiment of the important democratic alliance between the United States and India. Performing for this meaningful gathering of the Diaspora in Washington, DC to welcome Prime Minister Modi is a great honour,” she said.
“Our common bond in freedom and democracy positions the US-India relationship to be the strongest force on earth for democracy, the best model for unity as a family, and the symbol of freedom for future generations to come,” said Millben.
She has been invited by Ruchira Kamobj, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, to attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters.
“I look forward to joining United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, (India’s) Ambassador (to the UN) Ruchira Kamobj, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in welcoming Prime Minister Modi for this first event in the United States,” Millben said in a statement on Saturday.
Praised for her bipartisan platform, Millben’s greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. Presidents – President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.
Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the treasured Hindu hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his pilgrimage to India in 1959, she made her first historic trip to India in August 2022 performing at India’s 75th Anniversary of Independence celebrations as an official guest from the United States invited by the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
Also Read | PM Modi’s visit to US will have significant outcomes: EAM Jaishankar
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Actress Mary Millben to perform at diaspora event to be attended by PM Modi
- Indians in America disappointed as PM’s tight schedule curtails diaspora event
- Defence Ministry to hold ‘chintan shivir’ to brainstorm on critical issues
- Chief of UN farm fund lauds India for reviving focus on millets
- PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union
- Assam: India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it, says JP Nadda