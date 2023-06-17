Father's Day 2023: Wishes and Messages to make your Dad feel special

Father’s Day is a heartfelt occasion that is observed every year to celebrate the incredible role of our fathers. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year and this year, it falls on June 18.

Father’s Day has a special significance in everyone’s life but a single day is not enough to express our gratitude to our father for his unconditional love and support.

Sending your father a sweet message can be one the best ways to start the day. So to make things easier for, we have curated a list of wishes and messages that you can send your dad.

Father’s Day Wishes and Messages

Nothing makes me happier than the time we spend together. Love you, dad. Happy Father’s Day.

Dad, everything you’ve done for me has not gone unnoticed. Thank you today, and every other day. Wish you a very happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to my biggest inspiration. Couldn’t have done life without you by my side

Listen—words can’t describe what you mean to me, so I won’t even try. I’ll just keep it at ‘I love you’!

You are the reason why we have the life we have today. Thank you.

I’ll say it now, and I’ll say it a million times over—I love you. Happy Father’s Day.

You make even the impossible seem reachable. Thank you for always motivating me. Happy Father’s Day.

To the sweetest and most caring person I know, Happy Father’s Day.

I may not say it all the time, but just know I’m forever appreciative of what you’ve done for our family. Happy Father’s Day.

You set the bar higher than anyone could have imagined. I’ll always try to be as great as you. Love you!

What a gift you are in my life. You are one of a kind! Happy Father’s Day.

When it comes to dads, I don’t think it could get any better than this. Celebrating you today reminds me just how much you touch those around you!

Thank you for being my mentor, and my biggest fan. Did I mention my style icon? Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day! There’s no one in the world like you. Big hug and kiss!

Dad—you’ve made my life so much better. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Where would I be without you as my dad? I’m so grateful for you. Happy Father’s Day.

God took the strength of a mountain, the patience of eternity, and combined them to create the thing we call dad.

Thank you for always making something out of nothing. Happy Father’s Day!

A dad is someone you look up to every day, no matter how tall you grow. Happy Father’s Day.

Thank you for all the many wonderful things you do… that I fail to notice! Happy Father’s Day dad.

Happy Father’s Day! You’re more than a father—you’re a friend. Thank you for all that you’ve done for me.

I’m so proud to be your kid. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

Everyone always says they have the best dad in the world, but that can’t be right… because that man is right here with me. Cheers to you, Dad.

I love talking to you, hanging out with you, and hearing your advice. Thankful for you every day, but especially today!

Thank you for bringing love, acceptance, and joy into my life all these years. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

I’m grateful for you, Dad, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to pay you back for all that you’ve done for me. Happy Father’s Day!

