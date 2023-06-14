Washington: The US has a “significant” defence partnership with India and “terrific cooperation” inside the Quad, the White House has said.
The remarks by John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, to reporters at Monday’s daily news conference come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the US next week.
“We are very much looking forward to have Prime Minister Modi here,” he said.
“As you know, the United States has a significant defence partnership with India and terrific cooperation inside the Quad, across the Indo-Pacific with India… We are looking forward to the visit,” Kirby said in response to a question.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Quad comprises Japan, India, Australia, and the US. The four countries in 2017 gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quadrilateral coalition or “Quad” to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official State Visit, which will include a State Dinner on June 22.
Also Read | US Consul General seeks to locate remains of US soldiers killed in Assam in WWII
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Biden family to host intimate dinner for Modi on June 21
- Tech the ‘master key’ to unlocking real potential of Indo-US ties: Amb Sandhu
- Time has come for making UN bodies more democratic: Rajnath
- Russia seeks expansion in ties with Pakistan: Foreign Minister Lavrov
- US has ‘significant’ defence partnership with India: White House
- PM Modi’s state visit to further solidify US-India ties: Blinken