Guwahati: Popular Korean actor Park Soo Ryun, who last starred in the drama series ‘Snowdrop‘, died at the age of 29 on Sunday after falling from stairs.

According to South Korean tabloid Osen, the accident happened when the Snowdrop actor fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home. Although she was rushed to the hospital immediately, the doctors declared her brain dead.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Ryun family has decided to donate her organs in honour of her memories.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother told Soompi, ”Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Her last rites were performed on June 12 and a procession to honour the Korean star will be carried out on June 13.

Also Read | Mangal Dhillon, star of ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, dies at 64

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









