Mountains higher than Mt. Everest found inside earth's surface: Scientists

Guwahati: In a recent discovery, scientists have found mountain peaks which are three to four times higher than Mt. Everest deep beneath the earth’s surface.

According to BBC, a team of experts from Arizona State University found these huge mountains around 2,900 kilometres deep inside the planet. Experts used the seismology centres in Antarctica to conduct the study.

The scientists said that these huge mountains escaped the experts’ gaze for all these years untill atomic explosions and earthquakes generated enough seismic data to be spotted by them.

According to the scientists these mountain ranges are over 24 miles (38 kilometres) in height, while Mt. Everest is around 5.5 miles (8.8 kilometres) from the surface.

“Analysing 1000’s of seismic recordings from Antarctica, our high-definition imaging method found thin anomalous zones of material at the CMB [core-mantle boundary] everywhere we probed,” Arizona State University geophysicist Edward Garnero said in a statement

As per the BBC report, the scientists believe that these underground mountains were created while the formation of oceanic crusts into Earth’s interior.

With the latest discovery, scientists are debating that the underground mountains may play a crucial role in how heat escapes the Earth’s core.

“Seismic investigations, such as ours, provide the highest resolution imaging of the interior structure of our planet, and we are finding that this structure is vastly more complicated than once thought,” study co-author and University of Alabama geoscientist Samantha Hansen said in a statement.

