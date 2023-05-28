UK to focus on enhancing science and innovation ties with India

London: Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s Minister of State for South Asia, arrived in India on Saturday for a four-day visit with a focus on strengthening science, research and innovation links.
The visit’s focus on science, technology and innovation emphasises the UK’s commitment to deepen partnerships in these areas across the globe.
Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the Integrated Review, the Foreign Office said.
“The UK and India are trusted partners united by the unique living bridge that closely connects our countries and people,” Lord Ahmad said ahead of his visit.
“Building on the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations, we are deepening our collaboration on science and technology, bringing new innovations to both our nations,” he said.
The visit comes as India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is expected to boost the current trading relationship worth GBP 36 billion in 2022. The 10th round of FTA talks are set to begin from June 5 in New Delhi.
Lord Ahmad’s visit to Rajasthan will be his first trip to his mother’s birthplace of Jodhpur as Minister for South Asia and will highlight the region’s rich cultural history. He will visit the iconic Mehrangarh Fort, and discuss education, sustainability and gender equality with emerging women leaders.
In New Delhi, Lord Ahmad will launch the English Skills for Youth’ programme, co-developed by the British Council and Microsoft India, which will enhance global employment opportunities for Indian young people, especially young women. The minister will announce the winners of the UK-India Health-Tech Boot Camp boosting health-tech innovations from India.
Christina Scott, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said, “The UK and India enjoy an invaluable partnership. As we deliver the UK-India Roadmap 2030, we are deepening and accelerating our collaboration on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.”
“With India’s Presidency of the G20, we have an opportunity also for the UK and India to work together to shape and deliver solutions to global problems.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Concluding his visit in Hyderabad, Lord Ahmad will highlight science and tech innovations with trips to T-Hub and T-Works, the technology start-up incubator and prototyping facility which are part of the world’s largest innovation campus, and space launch vehicle company Skyroot.
He will also visit the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology and discuss further potential for science and technology collaboration with Indian alumni of Chevening, the UK’s flagship international scholarship programme.
Also Read | India proud to be your development partner: PM Modi to Pacific Island nations
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM hopes new Parl building will serve as cradle of empowerment
- PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building
- Virupaksha: A horrifying adventure with splendid performances
- Legislation in US Congress to make Diwali a federal holiday
- ChatGPT can’t think: consciousness is something entirely different to today’s AI
- Modi-Biden talks to revolve around peace, prosperity: US Envoy