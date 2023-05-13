New Delhi: A new research has shown the nervous system of long Covid patients experiencing fatigue to exhibit underactivity in these three areas – specific cortical circuits, autonomic nervous system and muscle abnormalities.
Underactivity in specific cortical circuits reflects as a slower reaction in specific brain areas, while an imbalance in the autonomic nervous system impacts unconscious body processes such as blood pressure and rate of breathing, which can, in turn, have wide-ranging effects on several different body processes.
In muscle abnormalities, the muscle fibres become more easily fatigued after exercise than in people without post-COVID fatigue.
The research was carried at the Newcastle University, UK, and is published in the journal Brain Communications.
Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of long Covid.
While most people who catch Covid do not become severely ill and get better relatively quickly, some have long-term problems after recovering from the infection – even if they were not very ill in the first place.
“These abnormalities in the results on objective tests show that fatigue in long Covid is a measurable disease and these tests may, in time, help us understand how changes in the nervous system contribute to fatigue,” said Demetris Soteropoulos, Senior Lecturer at Newcastle University, who led the research.
The researchers carried out a battery of behavioural and neurophysiological tests on people suffering from post-Covid fatigue and compared them to people without fatigue.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A group of 37 volunteers with post-Covid fatigue underwent a range of well-established non-invasive tests. Their results were compared to those of 52 control subjects, matched for age and sex, who underwent the same tests. The tests which provided 33 sets of data included a startle reaction time test, electrocardiogram and transcranial magnetic stimulation.
“We know that many people have faced criticism or even disbelief when they report long Covid, so by being able to provide an independent measure, we can help medical teams provide continued support,” said research associate Anne Baker, who is a co-author of the paper.
Also Read | Obesity speeds up loss of immunity from COVID vaccines: research
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- East Mojo Editor-in-chief bats for freedom of Press at C20 in Sikkim
- Karnataka poll results moral defeat for PM Modi, Shah: Assam Jatiya Parishad
- Manipur crisis: Tangkhul Naga body expresses concern, appeals for peace
- Fatigue in long Covid patients found to impact nervous system
- Council of Nagalim Churches condemns Manipur ‘carnage’
- Climate crisis: Mothers seek action to create liveable future for their children