Number of Indian students in US rose in 2022, from China declined: Report

Washington: In 2022, India sent more students to the United States as compared to the previous year while China sent fewer, according to a new report.
“The number of students from China and India made Asia the most popular continent of origin. Comparable to the drop from the calendar year 2020 to 2021, China sent fewer students in 2022 compared to 2021 (-24,796), while India sent more students (+64,300),” US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in its annual report.
According to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), the number of international students enrolled at kindergarten through grade 12 schools increased 7.8 per cent from 2021 to 2022 (+3,887). No K-12 schools hosted more than 700 international students in the calendar year 2022, similar to the calendar year 2021, the report said.
All four regions in the United States saw an increase in international student records from 2021 to 2022, with respective increases ranging from 8 to 11 per cent, the report said.
There were 117,301 pre and post-completion optional practical training (OPT) students with both an employment authorisation document (EAD) and who reported working for an employer in the calendar year 2022, compared to 115,651 in the calendar year 2021 a 1.4 per cent increase, it said.
In the calendar year 2022; 7,683 SEVP-certified schools were eligible to enroll international students, a decrease of 400 schools from 2021 (8,038 schools), it said.
In 2022, California hosted 225,173 international students, the largest percentage of international students (16.5 per cent) of any US state, the report said.
There were 276,723 active exchange visitors in the United States in 2022 compared to 240,479 active exchange visitors in 2021 a 15 per cent increase.
The report said 46 per cent (6,21,347) of all active SEVIS records hailed from either China (3,24,196) or India (2,97,151) in the calendar year 2022, one percentage point fewer than calendar year 2021.
The overall number of active F-1 and M-1 student records coming from Asia increased by 68,678 from the calendar year 2021 to the calendar year 2022, with student record trends varying across different countries.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Seventy per cent of all international students in the United States call Asia home. Other Asian countries that sent fewer students this year compared to last include Saudi Arabia (-4,115), Kuwait (-658) and Malaysia (-403).
Also Read | How lockdown hurt the education of students with intellectual disabilities
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’ crosses Rs 200 crore at global box office
- Ukraine war: what China gains from acting as peacemaker
- Nepal grants record 466 climbing permits for Mount Everest this spring
- Childism: how discrimination against children plays out in law
- First case of mpox recorded in Pakistan’s Punjab province
- Cognitive flexibility vs changing world: Here’s how our brain learns new rules