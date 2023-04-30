This week sees new tracks by R.A.E., Effemar, Yellow Claw, Shachi and Kesha. A new exciting album, Jessie Ware’s ‘That! Feels Good‘, is also the new kid in the block. The album is a groovy dance record with a retro-throwback sound that will uplift all the listeners who have missed the disco revival trend from the lockdown days.

Honourable mentions for new tracks: “I’M A STAR” by Dee MC and Mr. Doss, “Ribs” by Rachel Chinouriri and “Push It Down” by L Devine.

R.A.E. – No Denying

British rapper and singer Rachel Oluyitan returns after a year of being missing in action. The Londoner has dropped a breezy new single with easygoing hip-hop beats and a signature positive message with “No Denying”. In this, she sings about how her vision is clear and that she’s excited for the blessings she knows are coming her way. She expresses her gratitude for living a life where she has creative control and artistic freedom, not to mention support from her parents in her artistic venture.

Yellow Claw – Hey Sensei (feat. Shachi & Sushi Girl)

Dutch DJ duo Yellow Claw collaborate with Japanese artists Shachi and Sushi Girl. “We met up with Shachi when we did a show in Tokyo. Airdropped her the beat, and she sent us the vocals a couple of days later,” the duo explained on the intriguing electronic track. Interestingly, they do not know what the Japanese lyrics rapped by Shachi are about. But it sounded good to them so it got the green light.

Effemar – Catch Your Breath (feat. SJ Lawrence)

The now progressive track by electronic producer duo Effemar (Doane Allan and Julien Grosjean) sees SJ Lawrence’s soulful voice meld into beats to make a poignant song about loss and grief. “The song is about how life comes to a standstill when you lose someone you love for the first time,” the Swiss Effemar recounted. “In moments of silence, my thoughts dwell on what they meant to me and what’s now missing in my life.”

Their new track is released under the label LABRNTH which is a collective of talented producers, singers and songwriters. It is the second release by the relatively new label, with their debut release being “Darkness” by Fancy Inc and Chemical Surf.

Kesha – Fine Line

Kesha has revealed two singles: “Fine Line” and “Eat The Acid”. The lyrics of the former explore themes of abuse and mental struggles. Set to a sombre instrumental and a dark mood, she sings about there being a fine line between genius and madness.

Last week, the “Tik Tok” and “Crazy Kids” singer sent her fans into a frenzy when she unveiled her forthcoming LP, ‘Gag Order’. Geared for a May 19 release, it is her first studio album since 2020’s ‘High Road’. The album is said to be a rollercoaster of emotions as it will address the artist’s high profile legal battle with DJ, ex and past collaborator Dr. Luke in 2014. Kesha Sebert sued the producer for abusing her physically, psychologically and sexually and claimed he got her blacklisted for speaking up. Now, the star is back to shine brighter than ever. She has hinted that the new album will be ‘post-pop’ in sound.

PJ Harvey – A Child’s Question, August

PJ Harvey has released her new rock song, “A Child’s Question, August”. More like a haunting ballad, the lyrics are dense with nature references (brooks, autumn, corn fields) and characters to paint an abstract picture about crippling grief. On July 7th, Polly Jean Harvey will be releasing ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’, her first solo studio album since 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’.

“I think the album is about searching, looking”, Harvey said to Rolling Stone, “— the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning…. Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love”.

Harvey’s new poetic verse book, ‘Orlam’, inspired her new album. Elvis Presley too was an influence on the sound. And finally, Harvey’s meeting with director Steve McQueen served as inspiration. McQueen advised the musician to “focus on her love of words, images, and music as elements rather than writing “an album.”” As a result, Harvey completed this LP in only three months.



Rico Nasty – Turn It Up

Rico Nasty once again collaborates with 100 gecs, Malik Foxx Parker and Maria Kelly to make an alternative hip-hop track, “Turn It Up”. The production has an echo of the “sugar trap” sound which made the rapper famous in the 2010s. The verses go hard as always (“N****s don’t be on sh*t, but I bet they share each other’s clothes”). But there is also the unexpectedly wholesome line, “At my new crib playin’ with my son in the grass”. Rico Nasty, mom of a 6-year old, often pays tribute to her son in her music, such as with the 2022 track “Chicken Nuggets”



