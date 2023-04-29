Gangtok: The two-day Civil (C20) Sikkim Conclave on ‘Sustainable and Resilient Communities – Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets’ began in Gangtok on Saturday.

The C20 event is being organised by Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham), Kerala in collaboration with the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

The working group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities – Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets is one of the 14 working groups that have been formed under C20 India 2023 in the context of India’s G20 presidency and aims to provide a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to bring forward a wide range of civil society perspectives and generate specific recommendations and policy proposals to the G20 leadership.

Over 200 attendees from 22 nations attended the C20 in Gangtok along with the High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, Sikkim Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, State Power Minister MN Sherpa, Amrita University President Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, C20 India Working Group Coordinator Dr Maneesha V Ramesh among others.

Uganda’s High Commissioner Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda presented a special address for the C20 inauguration. She termed the relationship between India and Uganda as a friendship with “no strings attached”.

The High Commissioner informed of the recent opening of India’s National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus at Jinja in Uganda as a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries and hoped that the relationship becomes stronger over the years to come. She also highlighted major issues pertaining to formidable health problems and environmental hazards in Uganda and shared belief that the India’s presidency of the G20 will amplify the voice of the Global South on these important issues.

Sikkim’s Land Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, in his keynote address, highlighted various proactive measures undertaken by the State government to promote sustainable living.

Minister Lepcha touched upon major parameters of environmental sustainability, social sustainability, economic sustainability, infrastructure & technology and emergency preparedness. He stated, “Sikkim has excelled in meeting all of these parameters for Sustainable Development Goals for 2021 in the Northeastern region of the country. The vulnerability of the State to various natural calamities considering its unique yet extreme geo-climatic location in the eastern Indian Himalayan Region. Sikkim has been leading in disaster management regardless of all the complexities. The dedication and hard work of the SSDMA and other line departments in mitigating natural disasters, we seek support from delegates from all around the world to help the State magnify its stature in disaster management”.

On the occasion, the C20’s SRC working group also launched ‘Global Seedball Campaign: Seeds of Hope’ for the State of Sikkim. The project is an initiative with the goal of dispersing one million seed balls in fragile ecosystems worldwide and creating general awareness in people about the significance of seed balls in restoring ecological balance.

