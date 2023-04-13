California assembly urges US Congress to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide

Washington: The California state assembly has passed a resolution urging the United States Congress to formally recognise and condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

The resolution was introduced by assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, first-ever elected Sikh member of state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously by the state assembly on Monday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

It was co-sponsored by assembly member Carlos Villapudua. Only other Hindu member Ash Kalra also voted in favour.

Noting that the Sikh community in the US has not recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the riots, the resolution urges the US Congress to formally recognise and condemn the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a genocide.

The resolution said the ‘Widow Colony’ in New Delhi still houses Sikh women who were assaulted, raped, tortured, and forced to witness the dismemberment, burning and murder of their families, and who are still calling for justice against the perpetrators.

In a statement, Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and other US Sikh bodies, expressed gratitude towards the members of the California state assembly for introducing and passing the resolution.

In 2015, California assembly also passed a resolution,terming the anti-Sikh violence as pograms.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India, mostly in the National Capital, in the violence that ensued.

Also Read | Hindus among healthiest, Sikhs most likely to own homes: UK census





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









