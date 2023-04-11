What is Parkinson’s?

In Parkinson’s disease (PD) there will be tremors (shaky hands), slow movements, stiffness in arms and legs, and loss of balance. One of the most common neurologic disorders, leading to increasing disability that can be slowed but not stopped by treatment.

Who does it affect?

The risk of developing Parkinson’s disease increases with age (the average age is 60 years). Parkinson’s disease is usually age-related, it can happen in adults as young as 20 (extremely rare).

How common is this condition?

Parkinson’s disease is very common overall, ranking second among age-related loss of function of the brain. It’s also the most common body movement-related brain disease. Males are affected more than females.

How does this condition affect my body?

Parkinson’s disease is an age-related degenerative brain condition, meaning it causes loss of functions of parts of your brain. The brain uses chemicals known as neurotransmitters to control how your brain cells (neurons) communicate with each other.

Due to a lack of neurotransmitters, the brain sends uncontrolled activation signals for muscle movement and this is how the symptoms occur.

Most elderly people have shaky hands, stiffness, slow movement, memory and sleep problems according to the stage.



As Parkinson’s disease progresses, the symptoms expand and intensify. Later stages of the disease often affect how your brain functions, causing dementia-like symptoms and depression.

How is it treated, and is there a cure?

Parkinson’s disease responds well to drugs, but there are multiple ways to manage its symptoms. The treatments vary from person to person, depending on their specific symptoms and condition. Medications are the primary way to treat this condition. Surgery is the second line, in which DBS (deep brain stimulation) is given.

How long will it take to recover?

Recovery depends strongly on the type of treatments, the severity of the condition and other factors. Your healthcare provider is the best person to offer more information about what you can expect from treatment.

In case you, or anyone you know, is suffering from the symptoms listed above, kindly drop in for a visit at the Neurosurgery OPD, CRH to help us treat you better.

