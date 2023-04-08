Happy Easter 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with family and friends

Easter Sunday is one of the major Christian festivals which holds a special place in Christianity. It is considered to be the day of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christianity, Christ’s Resurrection symbolises victory over death and evil and his redemption from sin.

This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 9, Sunday across the globe. It is a day of rejoicing and feasting during which people gather for prayers, decorate Easter eggs and have a good time with friends and family.

So, on the occasion of Easter, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Easter wishes and messages

May the Lord continue to bless you today and always. I hope you have an eggs-tra special Easter Sunday.

Happy Easter, my beloved Peeps!

Rejoice! Easter symbolizes a sense of joy, renewal and new beginnings.

Warmest wishes for a joyful and blessed Easter Sunday!

Sending you an abundance of sweet thoughts this Easter and beyond!

Spring is in full bloom. Wishing you and yours a memorable Easter.

Wishing you a day filled with blue skies and scrumptious chocolate!

Hope Easter blooms with happiness for you!

Cheers to new beginnings and second chances. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!

Our family wishes you love, joy and peace … today, tomorrow and always.

Sending you a warm springtime hello and wishing you a happy Easter!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful Easter weekend! Thank you for being such a great friend.

May this Sunday be as special as our friendship. Happy Easter!

May your Easter be filled with chocolate, joy and laughter.

Happy Easter. Hope you embrace everything the season has to offer.

Wishing you a bright, warm and beautiful Easter!

Best wishes for a joyous Easter filled with love and happiness.

Happy Easter! May you have a blessed day.

Here’s hoping you have a fun, sunny, memorable Easter.

Happy Easter! We’re so grateful to have you in our lives.

Happy Easter! Let’s hope these Easter eggs are all they’re cracked up to be.

Happy Easter Quotes

“Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness.” — Floyd W. Tomkins

“The Earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” – S.D. Gordon

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” — Janine di Giovanni

“The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” — Kate McGahan

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal and new life.” — Janine Di Giovanni

“Easter tells us that life is to be interpreted not simply in terms of things but in terms of ideals.” — Charles M. Crowe

