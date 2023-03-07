International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate and appreciate all the women out there. Although celebrating just one day isn’t enough to match the successes and achievements of women around the world, it can surely be a good reminder to celebrate the women around you.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, we have curated a list of inspirational quotes that celebrate womanhood and also women empowerment.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Inspirational quotes for Women’s Day

I am thankful for my struggle because, without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength. – Alex Elle

You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman. – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself. – Mindy Kaling

If you’re one of those people who has that little voice in the back of her mind saying, ‘Maybe I could do [fill in the blank],’ don’t tell it to be quiet. Give it a little room to grow, and try to find an environment it can grow in. – Reese Witherspoon

They’ll tell you you’re too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway. – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning. – Amy Poehler

When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them. – Meghan Markle

A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts. – Nancy Rathburn

My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sometimes the future changes quickly and completely, and we’re left with only the choice of what to do next. We can choose to be afraid of it. Just stand there trembling, not moving. Assuming the worst that can happen. Or we step forward into the unknown and assume it will be brilliant. – Sandra Oh

I can if I want to because it’s my business. – Tabitha Brown

Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength. – G.D. Anderson

There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself. – Hannah Gadsby

Life is tough, my darling, but so are you. – Stephanie Bennett-Henry

Women are the real architects of society. – Cher

The most important thing one woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities. – Adrienne Rich

We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced. – Malala Yousafzai

Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. – Judy Garland

You should never let your fears prevent you from doing what you know is right. – Aung San Suu Kyi

Also Read | Happy Holi 2023: Wishes to share with friends, family, co-workers

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









