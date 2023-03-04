BTS’s Jin brightened ARMY’s Saturday morning by posting a photo of himself in military uniform.

This is the first time Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram since enrolling in military training.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Moon singer posted a photo of himself donning the outfit and standing alongside J-Hope and Jimin. He captioned the photo, “Welcome.”

In the Instagram post, we can see J-Hope and Jimin visit Jin at his base camp.

As J-Hope and Jimin kept it casual, Jin looked dashing in his military garb.

Hobi, who recently collaborated with J Cole on the song “On The Streets,” was spotted sporting a black sweatshirt with a beige jacket over it and a green hat. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of green-patched trousers.

Meanwhile, Jimin dressed down in a black round-neck shirt and jeans with a beanie.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The post has left the ARMY emotional as they see Jin in his military outfit with his private first-class badge.

Seokjin’s new badge since becoming Private First Class, he has a new stripe added. I’m so proud of him and so happy, I can sleep comfortable knowing he’s doing okay and looks very healthy! I’m so so happy!! #방탄소년단진 #진 #BTSJIN #JIN pic.twitter.com/1JFHYav3xK — josie (IA) BABY CAME HOME (@chibiseokjini) March 4, 2023

his pretty sunshine smile with his private first class badge 🥹 our brave and adorable hamchi, kindest instructor Seokjin

#JIN #방탄소년단진 #진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/vsKocSBMqd — 🌙♡ The Astronaut Seokjin🎀 D-466 (@abyss_dandelion) March 4, 2023

every Seokjin update brings a span of life back to me 😭 he radiates so much kindness comfort and love 💗💗💗

We love you Jin

#JIN #방탄소년단진 #진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/FdyJHu1sP6 — 🌙♡ The Astronaut Seokjin🎀 D-466 (@abyss_dandelion) March 4, 2023

Jin in Military service

As per reports, on December 13, 2022, Jin enrolled as an active-duty soldier in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center.

Throughout his training, Jin demonstrated great leadership and work performance as a company commander trainee, and he served as a conductor representing the trainees at the graduation ceremony, setting an example for his honest military life. Jin applied for the position of assistant instructor after finishing basic military training, and after performing admirably in the ceremonial, command adjustment review, and oral interview, he was chosen as an assistant teacher and assigned to a squad.

Also Read | J-Hope’s latest single ‘On the Street’ is out now: Watch here

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









