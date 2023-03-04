BTS’s Jin brightened ARMY’s Saturday morning by posting a photo of himself in military uniform.
This is the first time Kim Seokjin returned to Instagram since enrolling in military training.
The Moon singer posted a photo of himself donning the outfit and standing alongside J-Hope and Jimin. He captioned the photo, “Welcome.”
In the Instagram post, we can see J-Hope and Jimin visit Jin at his base camp.
As J-Hope and Jimin kept it casual, Jin looked dashing in his military garb.
Hobi, who recently collaborated with J Cole on the song “On The Streets,” was spotted sporting a black sweatshirt with a beige jacket over it and a green hat. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of green-patched trousers.
Meanwhile, Jimin dressed down in a black round-neck shirt and jeans with a beanie.
The post has left the ARMY emotional as they see Jin in his military outfit with his private first-class badge.
Jin in Military service
As per reports, on December 13, 2022, Jin enrolled as an active-duty soldier in the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center.
Throughout his training, Jin demonstrated great leadership and work performance as a company commander trainee, and he served as a conductor representing the trainees at the graduation ceremony, setting an example for his honest military life. Jin applied for the position of assistant instructor after finishing basic military training, and after performing admirably in the ceremonial, command adjustment review, and oral interview, he was chosen as an assistant teacher and assigned to a squad.
