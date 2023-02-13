Valentine’s Day, considered to be the day of love, is celebrated every year on February 14. While every couple has their own unique way of celebrating V-Day, sending wishes and messages to your loved ones is constant.

To make things easier for you on Valentine’s Day, we have curated some messages and quotes, which you can use in your handmade cards or as a caption for your Instagram post. If you are one of those who like to keep your romance private, you can just send these messages and quotes directly to the person you love.

Messages to share with your special someone

My happiness begins with you. I love you today, tomorrow and all the days after that. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

You’re the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.

I love you because you’re perfect. And when you’re not? I love you even more. Happy Valentine’s Day.

You’re the sun in my sky, the stars in my universe. Nothing is scary as long as you’re by my side. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine’s Day.

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I’m still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine’s Day.

We’ve had good times, bad times, and everything in between. I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy Valentine’s Day.

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine’s Day with you. You’re my rock, and I don’t know what I’d do without you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I never liked Valentine’s Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

Through all the seasons, through all of time… I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

To another Valentine’s Day spent with the love of my life, and to many more.

Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

In the words of Walt Whitman, “We were together. I forget the rest.” Happy Valentine’s Day. I am so glad you are mine.

Quotes to share on Valentine’s Day

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. – Helen Keller

Of all forms of caution, caution in love is perhaps the most fatal to true happiness. -Bertrand Russell

Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will. – Elaine Davis

Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within. – James Baldwin

We loved with a love that was more than love. – Edgar Allen Poe

Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you. – Loretta Young

Love is a juice with many tastes. Some bitter, others sweet. A wine which has few vineyards. – Justice, Poetic Justice

One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving. – Paulo Coelho

I think… if it is true that there are as many minds as there are heads, then there are as many kinds of love as there are hearts. – Leo Tolstoy

Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks

