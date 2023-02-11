New Delhi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued an 8-year-old girl from a collapsed structure in earthquake-hit Turkey, an official spokesperson said on Friday.
The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel, the NDRF spokesperson said.
NDRF personnel had rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area on Thursday.
“Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye,” the spokesperson said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
India launched “Operation Dost” to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria following Monday’s devastating quake that has killed more than 22,000 people in the two countries so far.
Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel are deployed in Turkiye for undertaking relief and rescue operations.
Also read | No new Covid variants emerged during China’s recent outbreak: Lancet study
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No freedom of speech inside or outside Parliament: Kharge
- Meghalaya polls: High hopes on BJP to develop Dalu, says Akki Sangma
- Here’s how the beloved chocolate gets its flavor, texture and tricky reputation
- NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in quake-hit Turkey
- West Bengal starts special drive to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2027
- NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Amit Shah