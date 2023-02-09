Geneva: Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body expressed shock over the killing of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Maharashtra and demanded a fair probe and punishment for the culprit.

Warishe (48), who used to work for Marathi-language daily Mahanagari Times, was mowed down by a four-wheeler on February 6 in the Rajapur area following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. The journalist succumbed to injuries a day later.

The deceased journalist had reported a series of stories on the resistance by the local residents of Barsu locality against a petroleum refinery in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri.

On February 6, Warishe was riding his two-wheeler when a speeding SUV hit him and dragged him for some distance. A local land mafia dealer named Pandarinath Ambekar, whom Warishe described as a criminal in his news report, was reportedly driving the four-wheeler. Maharashtra police registered a murder case against Ambekar and promptly arrested him.

“Killing a journalist because of his/her media report is in no way acceptable. In Shashikant Warishe’s case, he faced the brutal incident within hours of a published newspaper report against the accused. Maharashtra government must take the case seriously and punish the guilty,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC, adding that Shashikant becomes the fourth journalist to be killed this year worldwide after Ashiqul Islam (Bangladesh), Martinez Zogo (Cameroun) and Michael Finlay (Canada).

In 2022, India saw the murder of four journalists: Rohit Kumar Biswal, Sudhir Saini, Juned Khan Pathan, and Subhash Kumar Mahato. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, journalists Sadaf Naeem, Arshad Sharif, Muhammad Younis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasnain Shah, Murtaza Shar, and Athar Mateen lost their lives in different incidents. Bangladesh also experienced the killing of journalists Hashibur Rahaman Rubel, Mohiuddin Sarker Nayeem, and Abdul Bari at the hands of attackers. And in Myanmar, journalists Aye Kyaw and Pu Tui Dim were victims of military atrocities during the same year, PEC South-Asia representative Nava Thakuria revealed.

