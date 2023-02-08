Promise Day 2023: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

In the month of love, the fifth day of the Valentine’s week marks the day of making mutual promises, or exchanging private vows to the loved ones, which may include your spouse, partner, friend or someone from your family.

Promise Day, as they say, is celebrated among couples and lovers by making promises to stick together through thick and thin. However, this does not necessarily require to happen between couples, but promises can be kept between two best friends, siblings, and family too.

Every day of this special week has its own significance, such as the idea of Promise Day is celebrated to show commitment, extend support, and express deep affection towards your loved ones.

Promise Day does not only confine to remain interpersonal. At times, promises can be made to self, to remain firm and determined, to achieve certain resolutions and life goals which can make you attain better things in life.

To celebrate the day with your near and dear ones, here’s a list of messages and wishes which will melt your beloved’s heart into a puddle and make the day special for you.

You are so special that you only deserve promises well kept and I promise to make that happen.

In happiness and sorrow, I promise to be there with you forever.

I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise that I will never let you face them alone.

I promise to foster the loving bond that exists between us.

Be with me always—Today, and Forever.

I make a promise to never leave your hand, through out my life—Happy Promise Day.

Love is a promise, love is souvenir. Once given never forgotten. Never let it disappear.

Promise me, you won’t forget our conversations, jokes, laugh, plans, memories, and our friendship.

I promise to be the best bridesmaid/best man at your wedding.

I promise to like most of what you post on social media, even the bad selfies.

I promise to stay by you, through thick and thin—- Happy Promise Day.

I promise to make you a priority always.

Promise yourself that you will be strong and nothing will disturb your peace of mind. To talk health, happiness, and positivity to every person you meet.

I promise to try and make you proud—Happy Promise Day.

Thank you for being my childhood superhero and my biggest cheerleader as I grew up. I promise to always live up to your expectations.

