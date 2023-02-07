Propose Day is celebrated every year on February 8th, as part of Valentine’s week celebrations. Followed by Rose day, propose day is celebrated on the second day of Valentine’s week to express love and affection to your loved one.

Propose day is significant for couples who are in a romantic relationship. It is a day to make their love official by proposing to their partners. The day is considered an important milestone in many relationships and is a symbol of the commitment and love between two individuals.

We have curated a list of wishes and messages for Propose Day to make things easier for you and get you started on your love journey.

Wishes and Messages for Propose Day

You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose day!

You are the music in my life. Everything gets a little bit better with you in it. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose day!

Today I promise a lifetime and neverending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day, my love!

Today, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me. Your smile brightness my day. Happy Propose Day!

There isn’t a second I don’t think about you. I love you so much! Will you be mine forever?

I knew you are my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day!

On this special day, would you promise to be with me today and forever?

There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in this love story. Will you be with me forever? I love you!

Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you.

Valentine week is here. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, My love.

I still remember the moment when our eyes met for the first time. I felt butterflies in my stomach and since then my heart longs to be with you always. Be mine forever!

You are the reason for every smile and success. I am always there for you! Happy Propose Day!

If roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found. But roses are red and violets are blue. All I want to say is, I love you!

Every day of my life is perfect because it starts and ends with loving you! Happy Propose Day!

Your love has made me better person appreciating the life God has given me. Happy Propose day, sweetheart!

You are my source of strength…You are the love of my life… You are the one who brought excitement in my life…Will you accept my last name on Propose Day?

You are my love, my passion, my life. Without you, my life is lifeless. Let’s promise to stay together always.

I was discovering the true meaning of my life and then God sent you. And that’s when I realized where I actually belong!

You are not a person I want to be with, you are someone who I cannot be without…Stay with me forever… Happy Propose Day!

The most intense emotions are very difficult to express. Just look deep into my eyes, they will say, “you are mine forever”.

