BTS member Suga jetted off to Paris on Tuesday, January 24, from the Incheon International Airport to attend Valentino’s Haute Couture show.

Min Yoongi, aka SUGA of BTS, was announced as Maison’s latest Brand Ambassador and Valentino DiVas.

The luxury fashion house will reveal its latest collection – Valentino Le Club Couture – live on Wednesday, January 25, at 9:30 pm CET (Thursday, 2:30 am IST).

Following Park Jimin and J-Hope, he is the third member to attend the ongoing fashion week in Paris and bag a high-profile deal with a major luxury brand.

In his Instagram story, BTS Suga dropped a selfie he clicked inside the flight with an airplane emoji.

Taking to Twitter, fans across the globe posted pictures and videos of his airport look on social media as Suga came dressed head-to-toe in a tan and brown-hued comfy-chic airport look to catch his flight to attend the ongoing fashion week in Paris.

As Suga jetted off to Paris from Incheon International Airport, fans were also quick to point out his impeccable airport fashion.

One of the most striking things about Suga’s airport fashion is the way he mixes and matches different pieces to create a unique look. For instance, in one outfit he might pair a black t-shirt with ripped jeans and a leather jacket, while in another, he might switch out the t-shirt for a button-down shirt and swap the leather jacket for a bomber jacket. No matter what he wears, though, Suga always looks put-together and stylish.

Suga’s fans, also known as the BTS Army, were quick to trend #HaveASafeFlightYoongi on Twitter as he made his way to Paris.

The hashtag was full of well-wishes for the rapper as he embarked on his journey. This is not the first time that BTS has caused a stir at a major fashion event.

Now keep scrolling to see his on-point airport look dressed in Valentino essentials.

A twitterati said that his airport look is getting better

yoongi’s Valentino airport outfits just keep getting better #SUGAxValentino pic.twitter.com/BDiT0GBZQN — silvia (@minygxpd) January 24, 2023

Another user shares Suga’s Valentino outfit details in a picture along with its prices.

While another fan account shares a video of him and asks “is this the same bodyguard that Jimin got?”

Is this the same bodyguard that Jimin got?!? Because, yes, man did his job so well in Paris.🫡



To the security guarding Yoongi, I wish you well too. Please rest when you can and give our Yoongi your 1000%😘)



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT YOONGI#SUGAxValentino

SUGA at Paris Fashion Week https://t.co/r2pukO9Pyk — The Ballad of Min Yoongi (@YouknowIknow39) January 24, 2023

Earlier, both Park Jimin and J-Hope made headlines when they attended Dior’s show during Paris Fashion Week. Jimin was even announced as Dior’s global ambassador shortly after. With two members already attending this year’s fashion week, it comes as no surprise that Suga would be next. His attendance at Valentino’s show marks a milestone for the group as they continue to take over the world of fashion.

Also Read | New media, cultural mixing behind popularity of K-pop: Harvard prof

