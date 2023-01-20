WEF annual meet ends with call for more collaborative world

Davos: The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 ended on Friday after five days of intense discussions on climate, war and economic issues with a call by global leaders for a far more collaborative world.

It also saw India emerging as a key pillar in the world order with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab describing the country as a bright spot in a fragile world.

The five-day meeting was attended by nearly 100 Indian leaders, including four Union ministers and one chief minister.

In his closing remarks, WEF President Borge Brende said it has been a remarkable week with significant progress made on climate action and equitable growth targets.

The meeting, which began on Monday, witnessed special addresses by several heads of state or government, and panel discussions by a large number of leaders from politics, business, academia and civil society.

The theme of the meeting was ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

Brende said the world may be fragmented today but hopes have emerged here that it may not be so tomorrow.

During the closing session, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said her message to world leaders is to be pragmatic and collaborate.

She also warned that fragmentation can cost the global economy up to 7 per cent.

