FA Cup: Fixture, predictions and where to watch

The third round replays of the FA Cup are back after two seasons and will start from January 18, Wednesday. As things stand, third-round teams that can’t be separated after just one match are expected to contest their replay this week.

Given the presence of league matches on weekends, all the FA Cup replays will take place during the midweek.

FA Cup matches this week

Swansea vs Bristol City: January 18, 1.15 AM (IST)

Forest Green vs Brimingham: January 18, 1:15 AM (IST)

Accrington Stanely vs Boreham Wood: January 18, 1:15 AM (IST)

Wolves vs Liverpool: January 18, 1:15 AM (IST)

West Brom vs Chesterfield: January 18, 1:15 AM (IST)

Leeds United vs Cardiff City: Jaruary 19, 1:15 AM (IST)

Betting prediction for FA Cup matches this week

Swansea vs Bristol City: 21/20

Forest Green vs Brimingham: 11/4

Accrington Stanely vs Boreham Wood: 8/11

Wolves vs Liverpool: 8/3

West Brom vs Chesterfield: 8/13

Leeds United vs Cardiff City: 7/2

Where to watch FA Cup matches

You can catch all the FA Cup matches on the Sony Ten 2 channel in India. If you want to stream these matches you can do it on the SonyLiv and JioTV applications.

