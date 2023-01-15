It is a week of new looks, album announcements and drama. Latin superstar Shakira dissed her ex partner, footballer Gerard Pique, for cheating on her with the viral hit “Music Sessions #53”. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus also comes for her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her comeback single “Flowers”, which was paired with the news of her forthcoming record, Endless Summer Vacation.

Additionally, this week sees new album releases in Glasgow-based band Belle & Sebastian’s surprise drop Late Developers and Gabrielle Aplin’s Phosphorescent.

Also, there have been LP announcements by the bands M83, U.S. Girls and Nothing But the Girl, all to be released early this year.

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

The “Wrecking Ball” singer announces her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. Tinged with an 80s pop flavour, “Flowers” makes lyrical references to Cyrus’ marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth and declares self-love: “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

Shakira x BZRP – Music Sessions #53

Shakira’s new Spanish hit disses her ex, footballer Gerard Pique. Pique had cheated on the “Hips Don’t Lie” star while their marriage was breaking down and the popstar was battling tax evasion claims. But the Colombian singer bounces back with restrained rage and rap verses so hot they can burn steel: “So much time at the gym. But maybe work out your brain a bit too”, “A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies”.

With “I’m worth two 22-year olds”, the singer disses Pique’s new girlfriend, the 23-year old Clara Chia. And let’s not forget the bar “You traded in a Rolex for a CASIO”. Funnily enough, Pique reacted to this line by announcing a deal with CASIO watches, only for the company’s stocks to plummet immediately.

The diss track has broken records as the fastest viewed Latin video on YouTube, reaching 40 million views in 24 hours.

Sam Smith – GIMME (feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)

“Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker Sam Smith plays with reggaeton and dancehall genres in this new track. The featuring artist Jessie sounds like Rihanna in a chorus which feels stretched thin due to the repetitiveness. “GIMME” is catchy and easy to remember and sing along to if nothing more.

M.I.A. – GOD’S GARDEN

British rapper M.I.A. pays her respects and support to the families who lost loved ones during the pandemic in this slow building, meditational and hauntingly beautiful piece.

Hooligan Hefs x Celina Sharma – Ruthless

“Ruthless” is an attempt at 2000s-UK club music which feels nostalgic and highly dance-worthy. Indo-Australian songstress Celina sounds like Camilla Cabello with her breathy voice. And Hooligan Hefs’ rap verses are a perfect foil to the sultry singer.

Ice Spice – In Ha Mood

Some of the verses feel too repetitive and the song sounds pretty lazy and Tik-Tok bait-y in this new track by rising Bronx rapper, Ice Spice (real name Isis Gaston).

