Happy ‘Jungkook Day’ to all the ARMYs in the world!

Today is ‘Jungkook Day’, a day to celebrate the world’s most popular boy band member Jungkook’s fandom. Every year on January 9, BTS ARMY celebrates this worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more in 2018 season greetings calendar jungkook assigned jan 9th as 'jungkook day' with a note "do something, whatever it be and upload it". in 2019 he tweeted some cute pics and wrote "today is jungkook day". 0109 is his birth date reversed! 🫶#HAPPYJKDAY2023

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY pic.twitter.com/jqRr3xXCRM — jk updates ★ (slow) (@jjklve) January 8, 2023

Jeon Jung-kook, popularly known as Jungkook, is a member of the famous Bangtan Boys. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the band with a huge fan following across the world.

#HAPPYJKDAY2023 is among the top trends on social media platforms as BTS ARMY shower him with love and wishes.

ARMYs worldwide shower Jungkook with love, prayers and good wishes for his health, happiness and future. While some fans posts never seen before photos of the artiste, some share adorable video edits. A few fans also take this day as a chance to make meaningful donations to numerous causes.

See more it's been 5 years since jungkook told us to celebrate 9th January as Jungkook Day. take this moment to support and shower him with all of your love. our precious little angel deserves the world 💜



HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkookpic.twitter.com/G7RT5inu6U — bee⁷ 🐝 (@kooluvsbangtan) January 8, 2023

See more We, Jungkook fans in Japan, donated 100,000 JPY to UNICEF under Jungkook's name on a memorable day called JK DAY following the Christmas donation. I hope we can be of service to some children in the world.💜#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkook

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY pic.twitter.com/h1K8TeypZg — Jungkook JAPAN 'Fan Account' (@JungkookJapan_) January 8, 2023

Here’s what ARMY have been tweeting on the occasion:

See more "you're the reason that i smile everyday, so i hope i am your reason to smile as well" ♡#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkook

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAYpic.twitter.com/njiRNfPawC — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve_) January 8, 2023

See more It’s Jungkook Day 2023! One more year, just as JK chose 6 years ago, we celebrate Jungkook Day on 01/09, so let’s once again show him our love and how much he means to us! 🧡#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkook

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY pic.twitter.com/V9E1tAISha — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙆 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) January 8, 2023

See more MY LOVE

MY HAPPINESS

MY PRIDE

MY SMILES#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkook

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY pic.twitter.com/UsroIl36Aa — JUNGKOOK 🐰 FAN ACCOUNT FOR NEWS (@army_jk_jm7) January 9, 2023

See more late to this party but every day is a good day to celebrate you, my dear bun. HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY!#HappyJKDay2023 #OurDreamerJungkook pic.twitter.com/oQDBGDbPJG — 𐤀9🎄 (@9ofyourbusiness) January 9, 2023

See more I'm forever grateful for his existence. He always encourages and motivates me just by being himself. Thank you Jungkook for so many precious memories. Hope 2023 brings you everything you want ✨#HAPPYJKDAY2023#ourdreamerjungkook

HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAYpic.twitter.com/BL5FAqD2n9 — Dreamersᵛⁱᵇᵉ❤️‍🔥 fifakoo⁷ (@prettykku) January 8, 2023

See more 0109 – the day when jeon jungkook choose as his special day not just for himself but for us, armys to express anything what we wanted. this person never get tired to think about us, he deserve everything in this world. 💜🥺



HAPPY JUNGKOOK DAY#HAPPYJKDAY2023#OurDreamerJungkook pic.twitter.com/eQeXyhzwes — uarmyhope '👑 VOTE FOR BTS 👑' (@purpleworld0620) January 8, 2023

Also read | Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye: fictional whodunnit explores origins of Poe

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









