Happy ‘Jungkook Day’ to all the ARMYs in the world!
Today is ‘Jungkook Day’, a day to celebrate the world’s most popular boy band member Jungkook’s fandom. Every year on January 9, BTS ARMY celebrates this worldwide.
Jeon Jung-kook, popularly known as Jungkook, is a member of the famous Bangtan Boys. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the band with a huge fan following across the world.
#HAPPYJKDAY2023 is among the top trends on social media platforms as BTS ARMY shower him with love and wishes.
ARMYs worldwide shower Jungkook with love, prayers and good wishes for his health, happiness and future. While some fans posts never seen before photos of the artiste, some share adorable video edits. A few fans also take this day as a chance to make meaningful donations to numerous causes.
Here’s what ARMY have been tweeting on the occasion:
