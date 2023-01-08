It is the year 2023. And we all have much to look forward to. However, more than looking forward, this week’s roster of new songs looks back. For instance, Migos member Quavo mourns the death of his nephew, rapper Takeoff, who died in November last year with “WITHOUT YOU”. Amia Brave’s track “New Years Freestyle” doesn’t focus on the new year, but on the year she left behind, remembering the lessons she learned in 2022. And we’ve got Kareem Ali and Unknown Mortal Orchestra remixing two hit songs of last year, Gus Dapperton’s “Wet Cement” and Wet Leg’s “Chaise Longue”, respectively.

If there is one artist on this list who is looking ahead with enthusiasm and singing of things to come, it is the newly married British singer KAMILLE who dedicates her new song to her soon-to-be-born baby.

NewJeans – OMG

NewJeans, a 5-member K-pop girl group, continues to rise. Their new minimalistic R&B number – “OMG” – has topped the charts in countries like South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan.

Skrillex, PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd – Way Back

PinkPantheress’ verses in this Skrillex-produced track are vividly written. The song paints a picture of a relationship falling apart, or seeming to fall apart. Distance, yearning and budding love all collide in this brisk song under 2 minutes.

KAMILLE – The Sun

The singer-producer from London dedicates a song to her newborn child. The song is beautiful, good-hearted and capable of bringing tears to your eyes.

Quavo – WITHOUT YOU

Even non-hip hop fans will be touched by this heartfelt tribute by rapper Quavo dedicated to his nephew, rapper Takeoff, who passed away to gun violence on November 1. The Migos member was 28.

Amia Brave – New Year Freestyle

While the title hints at joyful celebration, Amia Brave’s new song is more bittersweet. More than looking forward, the London singer-songwriter looks back at loss, pain, faith and surmounting the odds.

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue (Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix)

Kiwi rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra put their own spin on English band Wet Leg’s viral hit. The result is unexpectedly idiosyncratic and polarising.

Gus Dapperton – Wet Cement (Kareem Ali Remix)

Kareem Ali, a producer from New York, remixes fellow New Yorker Gus Dapperton’s single “Wet Cement”. The final product is an icy, stylish house dance production.

