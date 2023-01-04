Taeyang’s agency The Black Label on January 4 released a teaser announcing his new digital single ‘VIBE’ which will feature star BTS member Jimin.
The teaser image features Taeyang and Jimin posing together. This will be Taeyang’s first solo release in six years.
The single titled ‘Vibe’ will drop on January 13 at 2 p.m. KST.
BTS’ official handle also confirmed the collaboration by posting the teaser on its official twitter handle.
This track is also Jimin’s first collab after the group announced that they will be focusing on solo activities until the group reconvenes in 2025.
BTS fans are going gaga as it is Jimin’s first solo project in more than six months. He last released an OST titled ‘With You’ in collab with Ha Sung Woon for a K-drama titled ‘Our Blues’.
Fans are already in love with the collaboration and have flooded the internet with reactions.
Jimin is also all set for his next solo release. Other BTS member Suga, Jungkook, V are also expected to release their albums this year.
With Jin being currently in the military serving as an active soldier, Suga is expected to be the next to join the public service.
