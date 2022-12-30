BTS star members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook made their debut in 2013 and since then they have released hit numbers, held concerts across nations, been part of various variety shows, won awards, and collaborated with various artistes.

The year 2022 included several firsts for BTS. And now as the year comes to an end, we take you on a small journey on some of their achievements and special moments.

Here’s a recap of the big moments of BTS in 2022:

BTS concerts in Busan

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ Seoul concert was held in March. It was the first time BTS had a concert with an in-person audience in the city in two and a half years. Their next was ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ concert in Las Vegas in April. BTS also held its first free concert in Busan in October. For this shoe to be free, HYBE invested and covered costs with funds for the concert. BTS appeared ‘without any additional fee’.

BTS members at Grammy’s

The group performed at the 64th Grammy Awards in April. This was their first in-person performance. The performance saw the members pulling off a museum heist on their single ‘Butter’.

BTS went ‘on a break’

During the Festa dinner , BTS announced a ‘hiatus’ which left fans shocked and heartbroken. Suga had said in a video during the dinner, “So we’ve entered an off-season. We’re going into a hiatus now.” “It’s not like we’re disbanding. We should live doing what we want to do,” he added.

Later BigHit clarified: “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.”

BTS album Proof

The group released their anthology album ‘Proof’ in June. The album is a collection of BTS’ hit old as well as new songs. It included three new songs- ‘Yet to Come’, ‘Run BTS’, and ‘Born Singer’. Their old hits – ‘I Need You’, ‘Run’, ‘Fire’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Persona’, ‘Moon’, are also part of the album.

BTS visits White House

The septet attended the White House Press briefing in May to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. They made history as they had a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House for the first time ever.

The US President also surprised the group by playing ‘Butter’ in the Oval Office before their discussion to make them ‘feel at home’.

BTS military service

According to South Korean rule, military service for able-bodied men by 28 is mandatory. K-pop stars are granted the ability to defer their enrolment until 30.

This year, in October, BigHit Music announced that military enlistment will begin with the eldest member Jin. All the other members–RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook will follow him. The group will reconvene in 2025. Though fans wished them well, but the news left them emotional and heart-broken.

Apart from these, BTS members also made their comeback with various solo projects and collaborations. Fans saw Jimin singing ‘With You’ for K-drama ‘Our Blues’, Suga produced and featured in ‘That That with PSY’, Suga and Jungkook came out with ‘Stay Alive’, and Jungkook treated fans to ‘My You’.

Here are some collabs and solo projects that stole ARMYs heart:

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collab for ‘Left and Right‘

J-Hope and Crush’s Rush Hour

Jin and Coldplay’s Astronaut

J-Hope released his first album Jack in the Box

RM unveiled his first album ‘Indigo’

Jungkook performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar

