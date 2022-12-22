Colombo: The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters.
The fishermen were arrested off the coast of Vettilaikerni in northern Jaffna district on Wednesday, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.
They are currently detained at the Kankesanthurai fishing harbour, it said.
“Sri Lanka Navy has stepped up its patrols and operations in the country’s waters to curb illegal fishing practices of fishing trawlers”, it said.
The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 264 Indian fishermen and seized 36 trawlers this year.
Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.
In the past, the Sri Lanka Navy personnel has even fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their trawlers in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.
There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.
Also read | Global Hunger Index does not reflect India’s true picture: Govt
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Death of Haflong jail inmate puts prison authorities under scanner
- Xi Jinping’s India dilemma to the fore as he begins a new term in power
- CPI(M) tells Tripura BJP govt to publish report card’ on 2018 vision document
- Cong upbeat on Yatra’s response in Assam, but cautious of electoral gains
- Twelve Indian fishermen arrested for poaching by Sri Lanka Navy
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,402