This week, we have new songs such as the hotly debated item song, “Besharam Rang”, from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer, Pathaan. Other tracks include a Stefflon don freestyle, a Norah Jones Christmas cut and a single from the hot new girl group, FLO.

There are also some new albums of this week. Just two months after receiving the Mercury Prize for her 2021 magnum opus, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, rapper Little Simz has released her fifth album, No Thank You.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In other news, “Boy’s a liar” hitmaker PinkPantheress has surprise-dropped her 3-track EP, Take me home, as an ‘end of the year’ gift to her fans.

1. Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Kumaar – Besharam Rang

The song from the upcoming 2023 Hindi film Pathaan is a sexy track about partying, stealing hearts and having naughty thoughts keep you up. There’s a Spanish-language hook here that makes it interesting. But apart from that, the song can feel like it is made of two or three different tracks put over one another.

However, no doubt this song will be a hit. This is not necessarily due to the composition, which feels hastily produced, but more for the accompanying music video that has Shah Rukh make his first appearance in three years.

Netizens are damn sure the new promotional song is a ripoff of “Makeba” by French singer Jain, produced by Yodelice. But it would be inaccurate to call it a complete copy as only the underlying beats in “Besharam Rang” and “Makeba”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

are similar. Undoubtedly, props to the keen listeners who pointed out the common link. It sounds more like sampling a beat than a rip-off.

2. FLO – Losing You

The new British girl group are the hot new thing in pop and R&B. This all-black group was announced to be the winner of the 2023 BRITs Rising Star award. FLO is surely a group to check out.

Recently, the trio asked fans to guess the title of their upcoming single, saying it has nine letters and is split in two words. It was “Losing You”. Produced by RELYT, MNEK and Joe Gosling, the track has gorgeous vocals from Reneé, Jorja and Stella and empowering lyrics about post-breakup relief. The sassy chorus goes, “I don’t need you, I’m good by myself. Gave you heaven now it’s gone to hell. Heard you missin’ me, oops. Oh well. Tryna find another one like me, that’s an L.”

3. Norah Jones – The Christmas Waltz

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jazz maestro Norah Jones loves Christmas. The nine-time GRAMMY award winner proved this with the release of her 2021 festive album. And now, we have an expanded version of this record with 24 holiday-themed tracks. Be sure to play this LP on the 25th.

4. Rico Nasty – FREAK

Maryland rapper Rico Nasty samples the 2000s hit “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott. Recently, Nasty commented on the filming of its music video, “The way this s**t almost got shut down like five times,” said her Instagram post. “Shoutout to all my DMV bad b****es that pulled up in the cold!” Mysteriously, the video on her official channel is temporarily down. Nevertheless, it’s a fire track.

5. Tay Money – Blow It (feat. Kali)

Texan rapper Tay Money has proven she keeps making catchy bops. “Blow It” is no different. This track will not convert any non-Tay Money fans as they might find it annoying. But the loyal fans will love it. Rapper Kali makes a strong and confident appearance as well. If you like Kali here, check out her verse in Baby Tate’s “Turn Him Out”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

6. Stefflon Don – Daily Duppy

“16 Shots” hitmaker Stefflon Don has dropped her drill freestyle with YouTube channel GRM Daily. As always, the UK rapper’s turn here is bold and entertaining, though some may be turned off by her thick Jamaican accent that may make it difficult to understand the lyrics. Add to that her rapid fire rapping. But the instrumental is catchy and vibey, with some already iconic trumpet outro.

7. Will Joseph Cook ft. Tessa Violet – Gummy (Jean Tonique remix)

The Jean Tonique remix of English singer Will Joseph Cook and American artist Tessa Violet’s “Gummy” is better than I expected. The original duet of Cook and Violet was getting overbearing on the ears. This remix, with its unique beats and playing around with the beat drops, makes it highly listen-worthy.

If you liked this song and are looking for music suggestions in indie pop, check out the 2022 album by Cook, Every Single Thing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Harry & Meghan: what the first episodes reveal about Meghan’s reputation

Trending Stories









