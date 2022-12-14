FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-final match on Thursday, December 15

Guwahati: The second semi-final of FIFA World Cup will see defending champion France locking horns with Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup as Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half goal ended Portugal and Cristiano Rolando’s dream of lifting the trophy. On the other hand, the defending champion France sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back World Cup titles alive.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-final match on December 15
France vs Morocco: 12.30 AM (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to watch
All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to live stream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema App.
