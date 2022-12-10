Guwahati: In one of the biggest upsets this FIFA World Cup, Brazil’s campaign came to an end after losing to Croatia in the quarterfinal. The Croatian side pulled off another sensational win after a dramatic late comeback in extra-time and then a penalty shoot-out.

Croatia defied all odds to book a seat in the semi-finals by winning 4-2 on penalties on Friday after the match had finished 1-1 over 120 minutes.

In an evening filled with tension and drama, Brazil superstar Neymar thought he had won the game when he rifled in an extra-time goal for the five-time world champions. But Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic’s left-footed equaliser three minutes from the end of extra-time drew his side level, breaking thousands of Brazilian hearts in Doha.

After a tensed penalty shootout, the Croats won the quarter final to knockout Brazil, who were considered as favorites to lift the World Cup trophy.

The Brazilian superstar Neymar was in tears after the match as he pondered over what might have been his last World Cup. That heartbreak, however, led to one of the most wholesome moments of the tournament, when a child, later identified as Croatian winger Ivan Perisic’s son Leo, ran over to console his father’s opponent.

The kid was initially stopped by security, but was let through by Neymar for a handshake and a hug.

