Guwahati: Nobel Prize Day is observed on December 10th each year to mark the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish chemist, engineer, and inventor who established the Nobel Prize. The day is not a public holiday, but it is a significant date in the calendar of the Nobel Foundation, which administers the Nobel Prizes.

The Nobel Prize is a prestigious international award that is given annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In addition to the ceremony in Stockholm, Nobel Prize Day is also marked by events and activities around the world, such as lectures, conferences, and exhibitions that focus on the Nobel Prizes and their significance. These events provide opportunities for people to learn more about the Nobel Prizes and the individuals who have been awarded them.

Here Are Some Facts about Noble Prizes

A total of 609 Nobel awards have been given to 975 Nobel Laureates between 1901 to 2022.

The average age of all Nobel Laureates in all prize categories is 60 years.

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Laureate who got the Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of just 17 years.

John B. Goodenough is the oldest recipient of this prize in Chemistry 2019 at the age of 97 years.

John Bardeen is the only Nobel Laureate who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice, in 1956 and 1972.

The Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded 113 times to 213 Nobel Laureates between 1901 and 2019.

Alfred Nobel left most of his estate, more than SEK 31 million (today approximately SEK 1,702 million) to be converted into a fund and invested in “safe securities.”

Marie Curie is the only woman who has been honoured twice, with the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics and the 1911 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Just 60 women in total have been awarded the Nobel Prize between 1901 and 2022.

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded 54 times to 92 Laureates between 1969 and 2022.

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 115 times to 119 Nobel Laureates between 1901 and 2022.

The first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in 1901 to Henry Dunant (Switzerland) and Frédéric Passy (France).

The Peace Prize is the only prize that is not presented in Stockholm. This prize is presented annually in Oslo, in the presence of the King of Norway, on December 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 100 times to 134 Nobel Laureates between 1901 and 2019 which includes 27 organizations and 107 individuals.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Three-day Winter Tales fest to begin on Dec 19 in Shillong

Trending Stories









