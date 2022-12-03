The group stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar ended on Friday night, with 16 teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

While favourites like Argentina, France, Spain, England and Portugal have confirmed their place in the round of 16, four-time World Cup winners Germany and World No. 2 Belgium had to give up on their world cup dreams as they were crashed out at the group stage.

Just like the group stages, the Round of 16 fixtures look promising to deliver some nail-biting actions for the football fans. With teams like Japan and Morocco topping their respective groups and underdogs Australia bypassing world’s No. 10 Denmark to secure a berth in the round of 16, it will be foolish to consider any team as a week opponent.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Round of 16 schedule

December 3

Netherlands vs US: 8.30 PM (IST)

Argentina vs Australia: 12.30 AM (IST)

December 4

France vs Poland: 8.30 PM (IST)

England vs Senegal: 12.30 AM (IST)

December 5

Japan vs Croatia: 8.30 PM (IST)

Brazil vs South Africa: 12.30 AM (IST)

December 6

Morocco vs Spain: 8.30 PM (IST)

Portugal vs Switzerland: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All the matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

