Four Fifa World Cup games will be played on November 29, Tuesday. In the first game, Qatar will play against the Netherlands for some redemption as the host team is already out of the race for the round of 16.

The second game of the day will be played between Ecuador and Senegal where the winner will directly seal a place in the round of 16.

The next game will feature the USA and Iran, which is also expected to be a nail-biting contest as the losing team will have to pack their bags and say goodbye to their dreams of lifting the World Cup.

The final game of the day will be played between Wales and England, where the former would like to fancy their chances against England as the overall goal difference in the tournament will decide the fate of the two teams.

FIFA World Cup: Match Timings Today

Fixture of Fifa World Cup 2022 matches for November 29

Netherlands vs Qatar: 8.30 PM (IST)

Ecuador vs Senegal: 8.30 PM (IST)

Iran vs USA: 12.30 AM (IST)

Wales vs England: 12.30 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup: Where to watch

All four matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. If you want to livestream the matches, you can do it on the Jio Cinema app.

