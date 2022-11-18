International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 every year worldwide. This day is observed to celebrate all the men and their contributions in improving the society. International Men’s Day was first celebrated in the year 1999 to promote good male role models and also increase awareness of men’s health.

This day also tries to bring attention to male discrimination, promote gender equality and build a better and safe world.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the occasion of International Men’s Day we have curated a list of messages and wishes that you can send to all the men who hold a special place in your life.

Wishes and Messages for International Men’s Day

It’s my good luck to have a man like you supporting me through all I do. Happy International Men’s Day.

You put your family above your own self. You work hard so we can live well. Thank you for all that you do. Happy International Men’s Day 2022!

Wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy International Men’s Day 2022. You are appreciated and loved!

It’s the time to acknowledge and thank men for doing all the good things to bring a smile to our faces. Happy International Men’s Day!

A big hello to all the men who are good husbands, good brothers, good sons, good fathers, good friends, and hard workers. We wish you a Happy Men’s Day!

A shout-out to all the men who use their privilege for good. You are one of them, and that’s why we love you!

A real man is one who can cry freely, express his emotions without judgment, and live a life without the burdens of patriarchy. Wishing you the strength to do it all. Happy International Men’s Day!

To be a real man is to know how to face your rejection, failures, and hardships. Wish you a Happy Men’s Day 2022!

The beauty of all men is that each has a special quality, and it is incredible when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men’s Day!

Thank you for making us feel valued and important. Without you we are incomplete. Happy International Men’s Day 2022!

Thank you for always standing beside us. We value your efforts and emotions. Happy International Men’s Day!

A day to commemorate the warmth and strength a man brings into our life. Wishing you a Happy International Men’s Day.

Wishing all the men in my life good health, success, and happiness. You truly matter a lot.

There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy international men’s day!

You sacrifice your life for the family to bring a smile to their face. Happy International men’s day dear. Stay blessed.

To the rock of the family, to the person who has always been supportive and caring. Happy International men’s day!

Quotes to share on International Men’s Day

A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition’s night, an inspiration and a prophecy.” – Robert Green Ingersoll.

“The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.” – Thomas Paine

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.” – Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather

“The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones some else is carrying.” – Mehmet Murat ildan

“A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means.” – Sallust

“The difference between a great man and a little man is their commitment to integrity and hard work.” – Shiv Khera

“A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality.” – John F Kennedy

“The most important lesson that man can learn from life, is not that there is a pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute it into joy.” – Rabindranath Tagore

“But know this. Men are not from Mars. Women are not from Venus. Do not fall for categories. Everyone is everything. Every ingredient inside a star is inside you, and every personality that ever existed competes in the theatre of your mind for the main role.” – Matt Haig

Also Read | Sushmita Sen headed to Manipur’s Sangai Festival

Trending Stories









