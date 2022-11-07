Guwahati: A lunar eclipse will occur on November 8, which will be visible from all parts of the country. This will also be the last lunar eclipse of the year.

The celestial show will be visible to viewers in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and parts of South America.

See more What's Up this month? ✨🔭 A total lunar eclipse is on the way to provide a little celestial magic early on the morning of November 8th. Details and downloads at https://t.co/Jc15v5ydmO pic.twitter.com/uqc6rGXr9G — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 2, 2022

According to the space agency NASA, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 14, 2025.

The agency also said that during a total eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called ‘blood moons’ because of this phenomenon.

Rayleigh scattering is a phenomenon that causes the moon to turn red in colour. NASA wrote, “The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”

“During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” it added.

Tuesday’s ‘blood moon’ eclipse will begin at 3:02 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) when the moon begins to enter the outermost region of Earth’s shadow. One will have to adjust the time according to the time zone (it begins at 12:02 am Pacific Standard Time for observers on the U.S. West Coast, for example). While this marks the official beginning of the lunar eclipse, it can be hard to see as the Earth’s penumbral shadow is very slight.

“The eclipse will be visible from all places in India at the time of the moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse will not be visible from any place in India as the phenomena will be in progress before the moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases will be visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase will be visible from the rest of the country,” the Ministry of Earth Science said.

The eclipse will begin at 2.39 p.m and the total eclipse will start at 3.46 p.m of Indian Standard Time (IST). According to the Ministry, the ending time of totality is 5.12 p.m and the ending time of the partial phase is 6.19 p.m.

For the cities in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, at the time of Moonrise, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For Kolkata, the duration of totality from Moonrise time up to the end is 20 min and the duration from Moonrise time up to the end of the partial eclipse is 1 hr 27 min.

For Guwahati, the duration of totality from Moonrise time up to end is 38 min and the duration from Moonrise time up to end of the partial eclipse is 1 hr 45 min.

The next lunar eclipse, which will be visible from India, will be on October 28, 2023.

