Guwahati: There’s a reason why Pakistan carries the tag of being the most unpredictable team in the cricketing fraternity. On Thursday, Babar Azam’s men once again proved that it would be foolish to count them out easily after they kept their semi-final hopes alive with a 33-run (DRS) victory in a rain-reduced, must-win match over South Africa.

A dejected South Africa

On a perfect batting strip at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s top order fumbled big time, and were soon tottering at a precarious 43 for 4 by the end of the mandatory powerplay. Soon the win predictors flashed 71 percent chance in favour of the Proteas.

A deafening silence prevailed at the SCG, especially the corners filled by Pakistani fans. But then came the twist in the tale. An absolute carnage from the willows of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed left the South African bowlers searching for cover, and eventually lifted Pakistan to a whopping 185 for 9.

Joining forces at the fall of Mohammed Nawaz for a 22-ball 28, Shadab (52 off 22 balls) and Iftikhar (51 from 35 balls) helped Pakistan mount an unbelievable comeback with destructive half centuries to forge together an 82-run sixth wicket stand and take Pakistan to a formidable 177 for 5 in 18.4 overs. Former England skipper-turned-commentator Naseer Hussain rightfully described the duo’s onslaught as ‘carnage at the SCG’.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

However, towards the end of Pakistan’s innings, the batters once again fumbled, and all they could add was eight runs from the last eight deliveries, and eventually allowed the Proteas a team hat-trick even as light drizzles made it worse for the fielding side.

In reply, South Africa were off to a forgettable start, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s twin strikes to get rid of Quinton de Kock (0) and Rilee Rossouw (7) before captain Temba Bavuma stepped up with his best score of 2022 with a 19-ball 36. However, as soon as Shadab’s leg spin was introduced, Bavuma departed, and so did Aiden Markram (20) in a span of two balls, and by the time the new duo of Heinrich Klassen and Tristan Stubbs could settle down, the rains got heavier leading to the interruption, costing six overs off the chase.

Back after the one-hour break with a revised target of 143 from 14 overs, South African batters hardly had any respite from the Pakistani pacers and fielders, who displayed top-class agility to eventually restrict the opposition to a meagre 108 for 9, and extend their head-to-head domination over the Proteas to 4-0 in World Cup encounters.

With the win, Pakistan has vaulted to third place in the Group behind toppers India and South Africa. They will next take on Bangladesh in their final Group stage game but have to bank on the outcome of matches between other sides, for a place in the semifinals.

After tasting their first defeat in the tournament, South Africa will hope to regroup when they take on the Netherlands in the final group contest while India, with three wins, is comfortably placed atop Group 2, and will hope for a full match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Till then fold your hands to keep the rains at bay!

