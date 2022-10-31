November 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day. And while we can tell you about why vegans are who they are and why they practice veganism, we will leave that to you to figure. We know this: the world may be divided on veganism, but who does not like good food? So, if you do celebrate World Vegan Day, why not do so by trying out some yummy dishes?

Here are some delicious vegan recipes posted online that you must try!

Fully Loaded Vegan Nachos

Nachos are a Mexican snack that consists fried tortilla chips covered with melted vegan cheese sauce and a whole lot of veggies. It taste great and has the perfect blend of flavours!

Vegan Corn Dogs

If you’ve bored of the regular people’s favourite, here is your chance to try something new. This popular appetizer is easy to make and definitely worth the drool.

Onion Bhajis

This easy to make snack is a must try! The crispy onion bhajis are seriously delicious. The dish requires no special ingredients and yet it will gives you an amazing and luscious experience.

Baked Vegan Samosas

This no fry stuffed samosas is all you need to try this vegan day. Stuffed with spices, potatoes, peas, peanuts and all things scrummy and baked till a beautiful golden colour will make you want to devour it all.

Arancini

These crispy arancini balls are a great side dish to snack on. Best made when you have leftover risotto to eat up. Stuff it with vegan mozzarella and rice and get ready to dig in.

Vegan Sweet and Sour Tofu

Tofu is a popular food derived from soy beans. It is made by curdling fresh soy milk the same way traditional dairy cheese is made by curdling and solidifying milk.

This dish is just the perfect way to enjoy your regular tofu with just the perfect flavour and tangy touch.

Vegan Paella

This Vegan Paella recipe is great for get-togethers and large gatherings. Simply add the veggies, spices to your personal taste, fry everything together and prepare for a delicious and filling meal.

Vegan Popcorn ‘Chicken’

These vegan popcorn ‘chicken’ bites are a great way to zeal up cooking in the kitchen! Serve these fried-to-perfection, battered vegan chicken nibbles with a dip for an extra pop of flavor and voila its ready to devour.

Vegan Meatballs

These vegan meatballs are tender and incredibly flavorful. Its healthy are completely delicious and easy to make!

